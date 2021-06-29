expand
Ad Spot

July 1, 2021

Port Arthur ISD taking comments on grant funding for Title I-IV & COVID rescue plan

By PA News

Published 2:59 pm Tuesday, June 29, 2021

The Port Arthur Independent School intends to file the following application(s) for federal grant funds with the Texas Education Agency, i.e., the state education agency:

• Title I Part A – Improving Basic Programs
• Title I Part C- Education of Migratory Children
• Title II Part A-Supporting Effective Instruction
• Title III Part A-English Language Acquisition, Language Enhancement and Academic Achievement Language Instruction for English Learners
• Title IV – Student Support and Academic Enrichment

Any member of the public wishing to provide a comment regarding the Port Arthur Independent School District’s application for such grant(s) is invited to submit those comments to PAISD as follows:

Send comments email to communications@paisd.org or via regular or express mail to:  Attn: Dr. Melvin Getwood, 4801 9th Avenue, Port Arthur, TX 77642.

PAISD will consider any comments received on or before Wednesday (June 30) at noon.

ESSER III Federal Grant

The Port Arthur Independent School District is making public notice for applying for the American Rescue Plan, ESSER III Federal Grant for funding.

This application would provide funding to the district in two major categories.

One area would address the student learning loss due to COVID-19 and the second area would address the safe re-opening of the public school district.

The application also deals with other areas related to COVID-19 issues such as retaining employees, operational needs of the school district due to COVID-19 issues and teacher support.

General Specifics on the grant are as follows:

  • Time Frame for the grant: Pre-award costs can be recoded from March 13, 2020, and allowed to spend funds until Sept. 30, 2023. With the Tidings Act, if districts needed to carry over unused funds, they would be allowed to continue spending to Sept. 30, 2024.
  • Districts would be required to follow all federal, state and local regulations and requirements for federal grant administration and fiscal spending of funds.
  • District entitlement for the grant for the three-year period: $27,646,510.

This plan requires districts to receive feedback from its stakeholders (parents, students, business owners, community leaders, employees) in order to receive the funds.

The Port Arthur ISD survey can be found on the district’s website, www.paisd.org, under the “Community” webpage tab.

The deadline to complete the survey is at 11:59 p.m. Thursday (July 1).

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Tropical Storm Elsa forms; National Weather Service talks reliability of current tracks

Planning on buying fireworks? Then you’ll want to read this now.

Groves Police: 17-year-old arrested after victim says gun pointed at his head during robbery

See where Port Neches ia planning detailed study of speeders, traffic volume across city

Local

Tropical Storm Elsa forms; National Weather Service talks reliability of current tracks

Local

Planning on buying fireworks? Then you’ll want to read this now.

Local

Groves Police: 17-year-old arrested after victim says gun pointed at his head during robbery

Local

See where Port Neches ia planning detailed study of speeders, traffic volume across city

Local

Nederland teen earns Crime Stoppers scholarship

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: June 23-29

Local

Area man faces 10 years after pleading guilty; police say they saw man toss gun from vehicle

Groves

Don’t miss your chance to register for the Pecan Festival Pageant

College/Pro Sports

PNG pitcher Thomas Reinholt, catcher Ryan Sosa taking their baseball chemistry to college competition

Groves

PNG volleyball seniors must “set the bar every day” to maintain program’s standard, coach says

High School Sports

Bulldogs corner Steven Bourgeios takes on leadership role on young team

Local

Woman, 2 children home when Port Acres home catches on fire Wednesday morning

Local

Port Arthur Police say officers running into trouble communicating with 16-year-old gunshot victim

Local

National Weather Service details tropical system’s Gulf of Mexico impact

Local

Port Arthur turning water off, blocking intersection for water main repairs. See the details.

College/Pro Sports

Kenneth Lofton Jr., Team USA leave for Europe to Compete in U19 World Cup

Local

4-day HK Community Unity Fair begins Thursday in Port Arthur. See the details.

Local

Nederland man charged with injury to an elderly family member

Local

What are they building next to the Walmart on U.S. 69? Find out.

High School Sports

Nederland uses summer schedule to sharpen skills, break-in young volleyball athletes

Local

Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: June 21-27

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: June 21-27

Local

Port of Port Arthur demonstrates excellence, recognized for financial reporting

Local

Port Arthur Police investigating after juvenile shot Tuesday night