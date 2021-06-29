expand
Ad Spot

June 29, 2021

Pete Craig, the East Texas Field representative for the Texas Realtors, addresses the Port Neches, Port Arthur and Nederland Board of Realtors at a recent meeting. (Courtesy photo)

Realtor board making connections again after pandemic causes pause

By Mary Meaux

Published 12:30 am Tuesday, June 29, 2021

More than a year has passed since members of the Port Neches, Port Arthur and Nederland Board of Realtors were able to sit down together for a luncheon.

The group, whose membership totals 140 locally plus 250 more people in multiple listing services, met recently and took part in some very important networking.

The reason for the pause in the meetings was due to COVID-19.

New members of the Port Neches, Port Arthur and Nederland Board of Realtors group were recently sworn in. (Courtesy photo)

The networking consists not just of realtors discussing the topic of real estate but of receiving valuable information from speakers, some of which have included insurance professionals, appraisers and even someone who provided information on self-defense.

Longtime Realtor Suzy Chapman with Hamilton Real Estate and board member said during the recent meeting they were able to hear from Pete Craig, the East Texas Field representative for Texas Realtors.

“There have been changes almost annually,” Chapman said. “We were fortunate enough to have a speaker there to discuss those features while having lunch and connecting with people at your table.”

Chapman has a mobile office and works a lot in the Crystal Beach area. She is also a member of the Galveston and Houston boards though the main board is the Mid and South county one.

Another longtime Realtor, Sandra Harris, is administrative executive for the board. She explained in order for someone licensed to sell real estate they must be a member of the local Realtor association, which is turn, is a member of the Texas Realtor Association and National Association of Realtors.

The meetings also have a second purpose, to collect donations for various community needs called Change for Caring.

“We give back to the community,” Harris said. “Not only do they sell homes to people, they contribute back to the community.”

Chapman said the board also provides continuing education classes. Every two years Realtors are required to take a legal update class. For example, if a realtor wants to obtain a special designation such as working with senior citizens or first time buyers, they can get that certification through the classes.

During the recent meeting, 18 months worth of new members were sworn in.

Though the board is local, the members work in Jefferson, Orange, Chambers, Galveston, Harris, Jasper, Sabine, Hardin, San Augustine, Tyler, Brazoria counties, she said.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

BRIGHT FUTURES — Sabine Pass summer students restore bench honoring soldier who died in Iraq

See where your family can watch local fireworks shows

Realtor board making connections again after pandemic causes pause

PHOTO FEATURE — Abbey Flooring Center helps painting the town red, white & blue

Local

BRIGHT FUTURES — Sabine Pass summer students restore bench honoring soldier who died in Iraq

Local

See where your family can watch local fireworks shows

Local

Realtor board making connections again after pandemic causes pause

Local

PHOTO FEATURE — Abbey Flooring Center helps painting the town red, white & blue

High School Sports

Sabine Pass athletics adjusts to low turnout on first day of summer workouts

Columns

ASK A COP — Do motorcycle riders need to wear a helmet?

Local

Port Arthur man caught in fight, throwing gun away pleads guilty to illegal possession charge

Local

IRS announces Dirty Dozen 2021 tax scams: Americans urged to watch out

Business

PHOTO GALLERY — Pat Holmes Real Estate celebrates Groves location

Local

UPDATE: Authorities identify Groves man killed in U.S. 69 crash

Beaumont

CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Health System outlines visitors policy, mask rules

Local

Nederland ISD outlines elementary renovation design, upgrades & other district goals

Local

July 4 weekend looms. See where gas prices are going.

Groves

HOMETOWN HEROES — Rev. John Clancy Coon ministers with adoption & police experience

Local

Port Arthur ISD approves $250K in school bus upgrades. See the details.

High School Sports

HOMETOWN HEROES — Memorial coaches see free football camp as community & future investment

Local

Groves man indicted on stalking/family violence

Local

Fire & smoke damage reported in Port Neches home blaze

Local

Port Arthur man arrested after police vehicle rammed, woman injured & brief manhunt

Local

Drug possession, felony DWI lowlight this week’s indictments

Local

HOMETOWN HEROES: Tatiana Morales bringing language to English learners

Columns

STEPHEN HEMELT — Port Arthur’s Capt. Davis epitomizes Hometown Hero service

Local

Indictment: Port Arthur man racks gun, points it at 2 men

Local

HOMETOWN HEROES — Children’s librarian, heritage advocate Carolyn Thibodeaux shines positive light