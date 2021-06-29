Roy Cormier Jr., 69, of Port Arthur, Tx passed away on Sunday, June 20, 2021 after a long illness.

He was a graduate of Abraham Lincoln High School Class of 69.

He is preceded in death by his father, Deacon Roy Cormier, Sr. and mother, Mary Catherine Cormier.

Cherishing his memories are his sister Emma Collins and a host of family and friends.

Funeral services are scheduled for 11 a.m. on Friday, July 2, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 920 Washington Ave, Port Arthur, TX with viewing from 9 a.m. until service time.