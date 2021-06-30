expand
Ad Spot

July 1, 2021

Kelley’s Kitchen, 600 Austin Ave., is the site for the HK Community Unity Fair. The avenue will be blocked off for the event. (Mary Meaux/The News)

4-day HK Community Unity Fair begins Thursday in Port Arthur. See the details.

By Mary Meaux

Published 12:38 am Wednesday, June 30, 2021

A four-day community event featuring music, food, vendors and free activities for children is coming to downtown Port Arthur.

The HK Community Unity Fair is set for 1 to 9 p.m. Thursday through Sunday at 600 Austin Ave.

The event is sponsored by Community In-Power and Development Association Inc., which was created by environmental justice activist Hilton Kelley.

Kelley said the fair stems from 2008 when he was given a resolution from the city claiming July 1 as Hilton Kelley Day in honor of the work he has done as an environmentalist.

“Every year I try to do something to give back to the community,” Kelley said, adding it’s also a chance for local entrepreneurs to gather and sell their goods.

The fair is free to the public.

A portion of the 600 block of Austin Avenue will be blocked off for the event to allow for vendors, rides and more.

In addition, representatives with Valero Port Arthur refinery will be on hand from 1-4 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

“Valero Port Arthur Refinery is proud to be part of the Community Unity Fair and have our human resource professionals available to share resources to better prepare residents for employment and workplace opportunities,” according to information from Valero.

Kelley said Valero will meet with people looking for employment, and he welcomes the opportunity to work together with the refinery.

Kelley also hopes see local entrepreneurs take part in the fair. As of Tuesday there were seven vendors signed up to participate. The cost is $25 per day.

For more information, call 409-498-1088 or log onto cidainc.org.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Tropical Storm Elsa forms; National Weather Service talks reliability of current tracks

Planning on buying fireworks? Then you’ll want to read this now.

Groves Police: 17-year-old arrested after victim says gun pointed at his head during robbery

See where Port Neches ia planning detailed study of speeders, traffic volume across city

Local

Tropical Storm Elsa forms; National Weather Service talks reliability of current tracks

Local

Planning on buying fireworks? Then you’ll want to read this now.

Local

Groves Police: 17-year-old arrested after victim says gun pointed at his head during robbery

Local

See where Port Neches ia planning detailed study of speeders, traffic volume across city

Local

Nederland teen earns Crime Stoppers scholarship

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: June 23-29

Local

Area man faces 10 years after pleading guilty; police say they saw man toss gun from vehicle

Groves

Don’t miss your chance to register for the Pecan Festival Pageant

College/Pro Sports

PNG pitcher Thomas Reinholt, catcher Ryan Sosa taking their baseball chemistry to college competition

Groves

PNG volleyball seniors must “set the bar every day” to maintain program’s standard, coach says

High School Sports

Bulldogs corner Steven Bourgeios takes on leadership role on young team

Local

Woman, 2 children home when Port Acres home catches on fire Wednesday morning

Local

Port Arthur Police say officers running into trouble communicating with 16-year-old gunshot victim

Local

National Weather Service details tropical system’s Gulf of Mexico impact

Local

Port Arthur turning water off, blocking intersection for water main repairs. See the details.

College/Pro Sports

Kenneth Lofton Jr., Team USA leave for Europe to Compete in U19 World Cup

Local

4-day HK Community Unity Fair begins Thursday in Port Arthur. See the details.

Local

Nederland man charged with injury to an elderly family member

Local

What are they building next to the Walmart on U.S. 69? Find out.

High School Sports

Nederland uses summer schedule to sharpen skills, break-in young volleyball athletes

Local

Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: June 21-27

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: June 21-27

Local

Port of Port Arthur demonstrates excellence, recognized for financial reporting

Local

Port Arthur Police investigating after juvenile shot Tuesday night