expand
Ad Spot

July 1, 2021

Damon West’s “Be a Coffee Bean” motto became a calling card for Clemson’s football team in 2019. (I.C. Murrell/The News)

Mississippi district using Damon West’s “The Coffee Bean” with all 4,820 students

By PA News

Published 12:30 am Wednesday, June 30, 2021

All 4,820 students, faculty and staff at the Petal School District are taking part in a book study with “The Coffee Book: A Simple Lesson to Create Positive Change,” a book about the power of one’s environment – and steering it in a positive direction.

School district superintendent Matt Dillon passed out the book to all members of the district’s board of trustees during a recent board meeting. In addition, the book – which is authored by Jon Gordon and Damon West – will be given to every member of the district in the near future.

“I challenge you guys to read this alongside of us,” Dillon told the board. “This is going to be something that we embrace all year long.

“I had my kids read this – my oldest two – and I’ve read it twice now, and I’ve gleaned some good things.”

“The Coffee Bean: A Simple Lesson to Create Positive Change” by Jon Gordon and Damon West

“The Coffee Bean” invokes the lesson of changing one’s environment in a positive way by telling the story of Abe, a young man battling stress and fear from challenges at school and home. One day after class, Abe’s teacher shares with him the lesson of the coffee bean, which changes the way Abe thinks, acts and sees the world.

Through the story, Abe discovers that instead of letting his environment change him for the worse, he can transform any environment for the better.

“It’s just a really neat story; it’s really an illustrated fable,” Dillon said. “You’re going to think of how simple it is, but also about how powerful it is when you’re facing adversity.

“Really the gist behind this is, you impact your environment; you don’t let other things impact your environment.”

The book will be used as the book study at the school district’s administrative retreat, and will be purchased for every district employee. Students in kindergarten through fourth grade will receive the elementary version of the book.

“We’re obviously making a pretty big financial commitment to that, in order to purchase 4,200 (for students) and the 620 for our staff,” Dillon said. “But we feel very strongly, as we embrace a new school year – hopefully coming off of a pandemic and going back to whatever normal is – this is something that’s going to carry us on.”

West, who also authored “The Change Agent: How a Former College QB Sentenced to Life in Prison Transformed His World,” will be the keynote speaker at Petal School District’s convocation, and will virtually join an upcoming administrative meeting as well.

“We’re excited about that,” Dillon said. “He has spoken at a couple of other districts that I know of outside the state of Mississippi, and it’s been very well received.

“He has a neat story about facing adversity in his life, which landed him in prison. But now he has overcome that adversity, and he is changing his environment right now, and doing it in a positive way to give back to others.”

– By Haskel Burns, senior staff writer for The Pine Belt News. This story was reprinted with the permission of the author.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Tropical Storm Elsa forms; National Weather Service talks reliability of current tracks

Planning on buying fireworks? Then you’ll want to read this now.

Groves Police: 17-year-old arrested after victim says gun pointed at his head during robbery

See where Port Neches ia planning detailed study of speeders, traffic volume across city

Local

Tropical Storm Elsa forms; National Weather Service talks reliability of current tracks

Local

Planning on buying fireworks? Then you’ll want to read this now.

Local

Groves Police: 17-year-old arrested after victim says gun pointed at his head during robbery

Local

See where Port Neches ia planning detailed study of speeders, traffic volume across city

Local

Nederland teen earns Crime Stoppers scholarship

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: June 23-29

Local

Area man faces 10 years after pleading guilty; police say they saw man toss gun from vehicle

Groves

Don’t miss your chance to register for the Pecan Festival Pageant

College/Pro Sports

PNG pitcher Thomas Reinholt, catcher Ryan Sosa taking their baseball chemistry to college competition

Groves

PNG volleyball seniors must “set the bar every day” to maintain program’s standard, coach says

High School Sports

Bulldogs corner Steven Bourgeios takes on leadership role on young team

Local

Woman, 2 children home when Port Acres home catches on fire Wednesday morning

Local

Port Arthur Police say officers running into trouble communicating with 16-year-old gunshot victim

Local

National Weather Service details tropical system’s Gulf of Mexico impact

Local

Port Arthur turning water off, blocking intersection for water main repairs. See the details.

College/Pro Sports

Kenneth Lofton Jr., Team USA leave for Europe to Compete in U19 World Cup

Local

4-day HK Community Unity Fair begins Thursday in Port Arthur. See the details.

Local

Nederland man charged with injury to an elderly family member

Local

What are they building next to the Walmart on U.S. 69? Find out.

High School Sports

Nederland uses summer schedule to sharpen skills, break-in young volleyball athletes

Local

Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: June 21-27

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: June 21-27

Local

Port of Port Arthur demonstrates excellence, recognized for financial reporting

Local

Port Arthur Police investigating after juvenile shot Tuesday night