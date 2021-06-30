Port Arthur Police investigating after juvenile shot Tuesday night

The Port Arthur Police Department is investigating the shooting of a juvenile Tuesday night.

Read here for updated story with police response to the shooting.

Police Officer Shelby Harper said officers responded to 3500 Thomas Boulevard following a “shots fired” report.

Arriving officers located a male juvenile gunshot victim, and Harper said the victim was taken to CHRISTUS Southeast Texas St. Elizabeth.

The victim’s age and hometown were not initially released by authorities, but police said the juvenile is in stable condition.

Details surrounding the shooting, including potential causes or suspect information, have not been released.

PAPD’s Criminal Investigation Division is leading the case.

