Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: June 21-27

Port Neches Police Department officers arrested the following individuals from June 21 to June 27:

Sydney Mayo, 28, other agency warrant(s)

Sarah Elmore, 47, city code violation

Kevin Duhon, 50, possession of controlled substance

Eric Trahan, 26, possession of controlled substance

Noah Hernandez, 20, other agency warrant(s)

William Mallett, 20, other agency warrant(s)

Lakeisha Williams, 37, other agency warrant(s)

Patricia Goyo-Paz, 20, other agency warrant(s)

Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from June 21 to June 27:

June 21

A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2300 block of Eighth Street.

A person was arrested for a city code violation in the intersection of Magnolia and 12 th Street.

Street. Criminal mischief was reported in the 700 block of Gulf.

June 22

Forgery of a financial instrument was reported in the 2300 block of Nederland Avenue.

Theft of mail, burglary of a habitation and criminal trespassing was reported in the 3100 block of Williamsburg.

A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 1000 block of Bowlin.

June 23

A person was arrested for possession of a miscellaneous substance and possession of a controlled substance in the 3100 block of Merriman.

June 24

A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 1500 block of Port Neches Avenue.

June 25

Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 2200 block of Fifth Street.

A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 1800 block of Merriman.

June 26

Burglary of a habitation and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 1500 block of Pine.

Terroristic threat was reported in the 600 block of Lee.

June 27