expand
Ad Spot

July 1, 2021

Katie Perez practices with teammates during the final summer workout. (Chris Moore/The News)

Nederland uses summer schedule to sharpen skills, break-in young volleyball athletes

By Chris Moore

Published 12:32 am Wednesday, June 30, 2021

NEDERLAND — The Nederland Bulldogs volleyball team wrapped up the summer program Tuesday.

Head Coach Allie Crommett said the team has utilized several skill-specific and player-led practices so far this summer.

“On Mondays and Thursdays, we let our middle school kids come, too, so we have had anywhere from 85-90 kids in here,” Crommett said.

“They are all doing the same thing. My returning kids played in the Mont Belvieu Summer League, which just finished last week. They played really well. I am excited to see how they do during the season.”

The Bulldogs lost to Baytown Sterling, who went on to win the league.

“We lost 25-22 and 27-25, and they have some really big hitters,” Crommett said.

Nederland Volleyball Coach Allie Crommett watches her team practice. (Chris Moore/The News)

Team captain Katie Perez was happy to be back in the gym with the rest of her teammates.

“It feels good,” she said. “I have missed them. It feels good to play with them and practice again.”

The coach said she hopes the younger players learn from practicing with varsity high school players.

“This isn’t something we have ever done before,” Crommett said. “For them, they get to see what our expectations are at high school and are introduced to how we do things. They get to see what it takes to get to this level and the commitment a lot of these kids have.”

Kamren Savarino sets up a serve during practice at Nederland High School. (Chris Moore/The News)

Perez said it is up to the upperclassmen to show younger players the ropes.

“When we are gone, they will be the older ones,” she said. “They have to learn from us and see what we are doing.”

The captain said she has very clear goals for her and her teammates this upcoming season.

“I want to beat Barbers Hill,” she said. “I want to get first in district and I want to get as far as we can in the playoffs.”

Kamren Savarino, who is also a four-year varsity member, said the summer is about fine tuning skills.

“This is where we build toward the beginning of the season,” Savarino said. “I feel like the (summer leagues) helped us a lot. It showed us where our little kinks are and what we need to work on.”

Crommett is excited about the return of Savarino and Perez, along with junior Ava Wiltz.

“All 12 that I have watched play, so far, together have been on varsity and have a lot of experience,” the coach said. “That is going to help us. They know each other and can get in the groove of things. I am excited to see how they stack up this year.”

The team will now break for few weeks before returning for more rigorous workouts in August, Crommett said.

“I give them a few weeks off so they can have that mental break,” she said. “You never know how long the season is going to last. I hate to start and go four months and when it is time for the important games, they are burned out.”

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Tropical Storm Elsa forms; National Weather Service talks reliability of current tracks

Planning on buying fireworks? Then you’ll want to read this now.

Groves Police: 17-year-old arrested after victim says gun pointed at his head during robbery

See where Port Neches ia planning detailed study of speeders, traffic volume across city

Local

Tropical Storm Elsa forms; National Weather Service talks reliability of current tracks

Local

Planning on buying fireworks? Then you’ll want to read this now.

Local

Groves Police: 17-year-old arrested after victim says gun pointed at his head during robbery

Local

See where Port Neches ia planning detailed study of speeders, traffic volume across city

Local

Nederland teen earns Crime Stoppers scholarship

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: June 23-29

Local

Area man faces 10 years after pleading guilty; police say they saw man toss gun from vehicle

Groves

Don’t miss your chance to register for the Pecan Festival Pageant

College/Pro Sports

PNG pitcher Thomas Reinholt, catcher Ryan Sosa taking their baseball chemistry to college competition

Groves

PNG volleyball seniors must “set the bar every day” to maintain program’s standard, coach says

High School Sports

Bulldogs corner Steven Bourgeios takes on leadership role on young team

Local

Woman, 2 children home when Port Acres home catches on fire Wednesday morning

Local

Port Arthur Police say officers running into trouble communicating with 16-year-old gunshot victim

Local

National Weather Service details tropical system’s Gulf of Mexico impact

Local

Port Arthur turning water off, blocking intersection for water main repairs. See the details.

College/Pro Sports

Kenneth Lofton Jr., Team USA leave for Europe to Compete in U19 World Cup

Local

4-day HK Community Unity Fair begins Thursday in Port Arthur. See the details.

Local

Nederland man charged with injury to an elderly family member

Local

What are they building next to the Walmart on U.S. 69? Find out.

High School Sports

Nederland uses summer schedule to sharpen skills, break-in young volleyball athletes

Local

Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: June 21-27

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: June 21-27

Local

Port of Port Arthur demonstrates excellence, recognized for financial reporting

Local

Port Arthur Police investigating after juvenile shot Tuesday night