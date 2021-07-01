expand
July 1, 2021

Area man faces 10 years after pleading guilty; police say they saw man toss gun from vehicle

By PA News

Published 12:20 am Thursday, July 1, 2021

BEAUMONT — An area man who pleaded guilty to a federal firearms violation Wednesday faces the potential of a decade in jail, authorities said.

Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei said George Broussard, also known as Man pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a prohibited person before U.S. Magistrate Judge Keith Giblin.

Broussard, 32, was observed by law enforcement officers March 9, according to court documents, driving a vehicle without a front license plate in Beaumont.

When officers began to follow the vehicle, Broussard tossed a firearm from the vehicle and sped off. Broussard was apprehended and the firearm was recovered.

Broussard has an extensive criminal record including felony convictions for burglary, unauthorized use of a vehicle, evading arrest, theft, aggravated robbery and possession of a controlled substance in Jefferson County.

As such, Broussard is prohibited from owning or possessing firearms or ammunition.

Broussard was indicted by a federal grand jury April 27.

He faces up to 10 years in federal prison for the maximum statutory sentence.

This case is being investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Beaumont Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Quinn.

