expand
Ad Spot

July 1, 2021

Nederland cornerback Steven Bourgeios, right, covers a receiver during practice. (Chris Moore/The News)

Bulldogs corner Steven Bourgeios takes on leadership role on young team

By Chris Moore

Published 12:07 am Thursday, July 1, 2021

NEDERLAND — The Nederland Bulldogs football team was senior heavy last season.

That leadership and experience led the Bulldogs to the third round of the playoffs for the first time since 2012.

A total of 37 of the team’s 57 players last year were seniors. This year, the Bulldogs return 15 seniors.

With a much younger team taking the field in black and gold, the team will heavily lean on the experience seniors like cornerback Steven Bourgeios.

“I’m a returning veteran and some of the younger guys look up me,” Bourgeios said of his role on the team.

The corner is not naturally a vocal person, but is trying to be more outspoken as his role expands.

“With this being my last year, we are trying to prepare the younger guys to be leaders,” he said. “I’m going to have to speak more, because we have a few freshmen practicing with us. I come out here and we push each other to be better.”

Nederland Defensive Coordinator Chris Theriot said Bourgeios has grown a lot since his freshman season and learned a lot from last year’s seniors.

“Leading is not always barking at someone,” Theriot said.” It can be how you show up to practice on time, how you communicate with others and how you treat others. He has accepted that role and done a good job with that.”

The defensive coordinator said Bourgeios’ talent sets him apart.

“Steven brings an unbelievable athletic ability,” Theriot said. “He is very fast and explosive. Man, he competes every down. There are no off plays for him. He gets after it and does not want to let his teammates down. He gives 100 percent with everything he does.”

Fellow senior Kyndon Fuselier plays in the secondary with Bourgeios. The two hope to form a dominant unit.

“We have been talking about our senior year since our freshman year,” Fuselier said. “We have been working for this moment. This is going to be our year, I feel like. He has become a vocal leader in the secondary. I feel like we can get them right.”

Bourgeios said he tries to model his game after Los Angeles Rams All-Pro corner Jalen Ramsey.

“I also have a cousin that plays receiver and even though I don’t play offense, he inspires me,” Bourgeios said. “He pushes me to go harder, too.”

Bourgeios is never too far from competition. When he is not playing football, one can find the senior on the track.

“I do summer track and select track,” he said. “I stay busy doing sports to keep me entertained, because I am an active person.”

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Tropical Storm Elsa forms; National Weather Service talks reliability of current tracks

Planning on buying fireworks? Then you’ll want to read this now.

Groves Police: 17-year-old arrested after victim says gun pointed at his head during robbery

See where Port Neches ia planning detailed study of speeders, traffic volume across city

Local

Tropical Storm Elsa forms; National Weather Service talks reliability of current tracks

Local

Planning on buying fireworks? Then you’ll want to read this now.

Local

Groves Police: 17-year-old arrested after victim says gun pointed at his head during robbery

Local

See where Port Neches ia planning detailed study of speeders, traffic volume across city

Local

Nederland teen earns Crime Stoppers scholarship

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: June 23-29

Local

Area man faces 10 years after pleading guilty; police say they saw man toss gun from vehicle

Groves

Don’t miss your chance to register for the Pecan Festival Pageant

College/Pro Sports

PNG pitcher Thomas Reinholt, catcher Ryan Sosa taking their baseball chemistry to college competition

Groves

PNG volleyball seniors must “set the bar every day” to maintain program’s standard, coach says

High School Sports

Bulldogs corner Steven Bourgeios takes on leadership role on young team

Local

Woman, 2 children home when Port Acres home catches on fire Wednesday morning

Local

Port Arthur Police say officers running into trouble communicating with 16-year-old gunshot victim

Local

National Weather Service details tropical system’s Gulf of Mexico impact

Local

Port Arthur turning water off, blocking intersection for water main repairs. See the details.

College/Pro Sports

Kenneth Lofton Jr., Team USA leave for Europe to Compete in U19 World Cup

Local

4-day HK Community Unity Fair begins Thursday in Port Arthur. See the details.

Local

Nederland man charged with injury to an elderly family member

Local

What are they building next to the Walmart on U.S. 69? Find out.

High School Sports

Nederland uses summer schedule to sharpen skills, break-in young volleyball athletes

Local

Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: June 21-27

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: June 21-27

Local

Port of Port Arthur demonstrates excellence, recognized for financial reporting

Local

Port Arthur Police investigating after juvenile shot Tuesday night