Don’t miss your chance to register for the Pecan Festival Pageant

GROVES — Registration for the Groves Pecan Festival Queen’s Scholarship Pageant ends at 5 p.m. July 15.

Girls age 3 years to 12th grade who attend school in Groves may pick up applications at the Groves Chamber of Commerce.

Completed applications will be accepted on a first come first serve basis.

Each category will be limited to 15 contestants. Once the category is filled, no more applications will be accepted.

Categories go by grade. This year’s pageant will be held Sept. 18.

Contestants in the Queen’s Division will compete for the following scholarship amounts:

Queen – $1,000 scholarship

1st Runner-up – $750 scholarship

2nd Runner-up – $500 scholarship

For more information call the Groves Chamber of Commerce at 409-962-3631. The chamber office is located at 4399 Main Ave.