July 1, 2021

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: June 23-29

By PA News

Published 12:22 am Thursday, July 1, 2021

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from June 23 to June 29:

June 23

  • Melvin Dorsey, 38, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and failure to identify fugitive intent to give false information in the 3000 block of Main Avenue.
  • Burglary of a habitation and theft was reported in the 6500 block of Val Street.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 6700 block of 25Th Street.
  • Burglary of vehicle was reported in the 4500 block of Boyd Avenue.
  • An information report was made in the 4800 block of Harrison Avenue.

June 24

  • Larry Wiggins, 52, was arrested for warrants in the 3100 block of Main Avenue.

June 25

  • Derrius Stevenson, 36, was arrested for warrants, possession of controlled substances, and obstruction or retaliation in the 5200 block of Main Avenue.
  • Theft was reported in the 5400 block of Marion Avenue.
  • An assault was reported in the 4800 block of Twin City Highway.

June 26

  • Aggravated robbery was reported in the 5000 block of Monroe Boulevard.
  • Henry Berryman, 20, was arrested for warrants in the 5000 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Quentin Trahan, 20, was arrested for possession of controlled substances in the 4100 block of 39th Street.
  • Madison Riley, 17, was arrested for possession of controlled substances in the 4100 block of 39Th Street.
  • William Olan, 39, was arrested for possession of controlled substance in the 3600 block of Taft Avenue.
  • Auddreyanna Cohea, 32, was arrested for warrants, failed to identify fugitive intent to give false information, and possession of paraphernalia in the 5100 block of block East Parkway.
  • Jeremiah Nichols, 22, was arrested for driving while intoxicated, unlawfully carrying a weapon, and warrants in the 4200 block of block North Link.

June 27

  • Jonathan Pelissier, 26, was arrested for warrants in the 4700 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Cody Flood, 33, was arrested for warrants in the 5700 block of Georgia Avenue.
  • An assault was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

June 28

  • Cassandra Blaylock, 37, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 5200 block of Wilson Street.
  • Xavier Oville 28, was arrested for criminal trespass, public intoxication, and consumption of alcoholic beverage on premises licensed for off- premises consumption in the 6100 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • David Mckay, 36, was arrested for possession of controlled substance in the 3600 block of East Parkway.
  • Bridgette Kirkgard, 29, was arrested for warrants in the 3900 block of Charles Avenue.
  • Sky Mitchell, 31, was arrested for warrants in the 3900 block of Charles Avenue.
  • An assault was reported in the 4800 block of Eagles.
  • Credit card or debit card abuse and theft was reported in the 3500 block of Charles Avenue.

June 29

  • John Rice, 56, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Rene Castaneda, 30, was arrested for driving while intoxicated and open alcohol container in the 3900 block of Texas 73.
  • A theft was reported in the 2800 block of Rose Lane.
  • A theft was reported in the 3000 block of Charles Avenue.
  • Criminal trespass was reported in the 5000 block of East Parkway.

