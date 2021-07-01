Groves Police Department arrests & responses: June 23-29
Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from June 23 to June 29:
June 23
- Melvin Dorsey, 38, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and failure to identify fugitive intent to give false information in the 3000 block of Main Avenue.
- Burglary of a habitation and theft was reported in the 6500 block of Val Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 6700 block of 25Th Street.
- Burglary of vehicle was reported in the 4500 block of Boyd Avenue.
- An information report was made in the 4800 block of Harrison Avenue.
June 24
- Larry Wiggins, 52, was arrested for warrants in the 3100 block of Main Avenue.
June 25
- Derrius Stevenson, 36, was arrested for warrants, possession of controlled substances, and obstruction or retaliation in the 5200 block of Main Avenue.
- Theft was reported in the 5400 block of Marion Avenue.
- An assault was reported in the 4800 block of Twin City Highway.
June 26
- Aggravated robbery was reported in the 5000 block of Monroe Boulevard.
- Henry Berryman, 20, was arrested for warrants in the 5000 block of Twin City Highway.
- Quentin Trahan, 20, was arrested for possession of controlled substances in the 4100 block of 39th Street.
- Madison Riley, 17, was arrested for possession of controlled substances in the 4100 block of 39Th Street.
- William Olan, 39, was arrested for possession of controlled substance in the 3600 block of Taft Avenue.
- Auddreyanna Cohea, 32, was arrested for warrants, failed to identify fugitive intent to give false information, and possession of paraphernalia in the 5100 block of block East Parkway.
- Jeremiah Nichols, 22, was arrested for driving while intoxicated, unlawfully carrying a weapon, and warrants in the 4200 block of block North Link.
June 27
- Jonathan Pelissier, 26, was arrested for warrants in the 4700 block of Twin City Highway.
- Cody Flood, 33, was arrested for warrants in the 5700 block of Georgia Avenue.
- An assault was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
June 28
- Cassandra Blaylock, 37, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 5200 block of Wilson Street.
- Xavier Oville 28, was arrested for criminal trespass, public intoxication, and consumption of alcoholic beverage on premises licensed for off- premises consumption in the 6100 block of Gulfway Drive.
- David Mckay, 36, was arrested for possession of controlled substance in the 3600 block of East Parkway.
- Bridgette Kirkgard, 29, was arrested for warrants in the 3900 block of Charles Avenue.
- Sky Mitchell, 31, was arrested for warrants in the 3900 block of Charles Avenue.
- An assault was reported in the 4800 block of Eagles.
- Credit card or debit card abuse and theft was reported in the 3500 block of Charles Avenue.
June 29
- John Rice, 56, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway.
- Rene Castaneda, 30, was arrested for driving while intoxicated and open alcohol container in the 3900 block of Texas 73.
- A theft was reported in the 2800 block of Rose Lane.
- A theft was reported in the 3000 block of Charles Avenue.
- Criminal trespass was reported in the 5000 block of East Parkway.