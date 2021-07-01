expand
Ad Spot

July 1, 2021

Jefferson County Sheriff Zena Stephens, left, poses for a photo with Casie Jones and her dad Chad Williamson. Jones is the recipient of the Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas Larry Beaulieu Scholarship. (Courtesy photo)

Nederland teen earns Crime Stoppers scholarship

By Mary Meaux

Published 12:24 am Thursday, July 1, 2021

Nederland High School graduate Casie Jones has her sights set high for the future.

She’ll receive some scholarship help courtesy of the Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas Larry Beaulieu Scholarship, which she was awarded Tuesday.

The scholarship was created to support the education and development of the children of area law enforcement and to honor Beaulieu, who is the agency’s founding chairman.

Jones is set to attend Lamar University, where she will major in music. After that she plans to attend Texas A&M to major in engineering then head to the U.S. Air Force.

When she learned she was being awarded the scholarship, Jones said she was shocked but happy because it will help her buy textbooks.

Music has been a passion even back to fourth grade, she said, when students received recorders to play. She went on to join the middle school band and continued through high school.

“Everyone says I have a natural talent for music,” Jones said, adding she enjoys the challenge of new music she hasn’t played before.

She can play the instruments in the clarinet family, saxophone, piano and guitar. Jones aid she is self-taught on all but the clarinets.

As for the Air Force, Jones said she has a lot of family members who are in law enforcement, security guards or the military.

“I always knew since I was little that I wanted to go into the armed forces,” she said. “I chose Air Force because they have better benefits and I love planes and anything aeronautical.”

After the military she will rely on a career I engineering.

Her dad, Chad Williamson, is a detective with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. He said the family is excited for Jones.

“She worked really hard to accomplish this,” Williamson said. “She’ll be the first of her siblings to go to college, and we’re hoping she paves the way for the rest of them.”

Jones’ mom is Sondra Williamson.

The scholarship ceremony was led by Stephanie Vanskike, the executive director for Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

“This scholarship was created in 2012 to honor the visionary leadership of Mr. Larry Beaulieu, who was instrumental in bringing a local Crime Stoppers agency to Beaumont in 1981,” Vanskike said. “Mr. Beaulieu knew that Crime Stoppers could make a positive impact in our community and gathered the stakeholders necessary to bring the agency to fruition. He was the founding chairman of Crime Stoppers and remained an active board member for over a decade.”

Vanskike said the organization believes this type of initiative and leadership exemplified what they hope for in future generations.

The scholarship is given annually and is open to seniors graduating from high school who are children of a local law enforcement officer whose agency is an affiliate of Crime Stoppers.

Scholarship recipients must have at least a cumulative 3.0 grade point average and experience that demonstrates leadership and commitment to community service.

Michael Lindsay with Lindsay, Lindsay, and Parsons Law Firm and Mike Fuljenz with Universal Coin & Bullion are the scholarship patrons.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Tropical Storm Elsa forms; National Weather Service talks reliability of current tracks

Planning on buying fireworks? Then you’ll want to read this now.

Groves Police: 17-year-old arrested after victim says gun pointed at his head during robbery

See where Port Neches ia planning detailed study of speeders, traffic volume across city

Local

Tropical Storm Elsa forms; National Weather Service talks reliability of current tracks

Local

Planning on buying fireworks? Then you’ll want to read this now.

Local

Groves Police: 17-year-old arrested after victim says gun pointed at his head during robbery

Local

See where Port Neches ia planning detailed study of speeders, traffic volume across city

Local

Nederland teen earns Crime Stoppers scholarship

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: June 23-29

Local

Area man faces 10 years after pleading guilty; police say they saw man toss gun from vehicle

Groves

Don’t miss your chance to register for the Pecan Festival Pageant

College/Pro Sports

PNG pitcher Thomas Reinholt, catcher Ryan Sosa taking their baseball chemistry to college competition

Groves

PNG volleyball seniors must “set the bar every day” to maintain program’s standard, coach says

High School Sports

Bulldogs corner Steven Bourgeios takes on leadership role on young team

Local

Woman, 2 children home when Port Acres home catches on fire Wednesday morning

Local

Port Arthur Police say officers running into trouble communicating with 16-year-old gunshot victim

Local

National Weather Service details tropical system’s Gulf of Mexico impact

Local

Port Arthur turning water off, blocking intersection for water main repairs. See the details.

College/Pro Sports

Kenneth Lofton Jr., Team USA leave for Europe to Compete in U19 World Cup

Local

4-day HK Community Unity Fair begins Thursday in Port Arthur. See the details.

Local

Nederland man charged with injury to an elderly family member

Local

What are they building next to the Walmart on U.S. 69? Find out.

High School Sports

Nederland uses summer schedule to sharpen skills, break-in young volleyball athletes

Local

Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: June 21-27

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: June 21-27

Local

Port of Port Arthur demonstrates excellence, recognized for financial reporting

Local

Port Arthur Police investigating after juvenile shot Tuesday night