expand
Ad Spot

July 2, 2021

Patsy Landry Peveto

By PA News

Published 4:56 pm Thursday, July 1, 2021

Patsy Landry Peveto, age 75, of Orange, Texas passed away on Monday, June 28, 2021, at Harbor Hospice in Beaumont, Texas.

Patsy was born on April 6, 1946 to Arthur and Clara Landry of Port Arthur, Texas.

She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1964.

Patsy enjoyed camping, dirt track racing (P4), and most importantly spending time with her grandchildren.

Preceded in death is her beloved husband of 54 years, Thomas Peveto of Orange, Texas and her father, Arthur Landry of Bridge City.

Patsy is survived by her mother, Clara Landry of Bridge City, one sister, Sue Beck and husband, Vern of Bridge City, two sons, Chris Peveto and Thomas (Pistol) Peveto of Mauriceville.

One niece, Debbie Parker and husband, Alex of Honey Island and one nephew, David Beck and wife, Lisa of Bridge City.

Four grandchildren, Jessica and husband, Ryan Collins, Jacelyn Peveto all of Mauriceville, Blake Peveto of Bridge City and Hope Peveto of Dallas, Texas; two great grandchildren, Kam and Rylee Collins of Mauriceville; one cousin, Pat (Sonny) Blum of Groves.

Services to honor Patsy will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Grammier-Oberle Funeral home in Port Arthur with Father David Edwards officiating.

Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Groves, Texas.

A Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friday, July 2, 2021, with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Pallbearers will be David Beck, Ethan Beck, Spencer Beck. Blake Peveto, Alex Parker and Henry Celestine.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

JCSO: Suspect dies from “self-inflicted gunshot” while deputies execute sexual assault warrant

NFL player, Port Arthur native Elandon Roberts is starting business in the city

Two indicted, allegedly bribed sex assault victim with cash to drop charges

PHOTO FEATURE — Meet the new Port Arthur Rotary officers

Beaumont

JCSO: Suspect dies from “self-inflicted gunshot” while deputies execute sexual assault warrant

Local

NFL player, Port Arthur native Elandon Roberts is starting business in the city

Local

Two indicted, allegedly bribed sex assault victim with cash to drop charges

Local

PHOTO FEATURE — Meet the new Port Arthur Rotary officers

Local

It’s time to vote for the Best Of businesses!

Local

Air National Guard to present free concert in Nederland

Groves

Adam Smith catches son’s walk-off homer in Port Neches Little League champioship

Local

Port Arthur begins Gulfway Drive intersection work, outlines traffic control plan

Local

Tropical Storm Elsa forms; National Weather Service talks reliability of current tracks

Education

Nederland graduate Casie Jones using scholarship to fuel Air Force goal

College/Pro Sports

PNG pitcher Thomas Reinholt, catcher Ryan Sosa taking their baseball chemistry to college competition

Columns

KAY DECUIR — Welkom to Nederland’s Dutch history

Groves

PNG volleyball seniors must “set the bar every day” to maintain program’s standard, coach says

Local

Planning on buying fireworks? Then you’ll want to read this now.

Local

Groves Police: 17-year-old arrested after victim says gun pointed at his head during robbery

Local

See where Port Neches ia planning detailed study of speeders, traffic volume across city

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: June 23-29

Local

Area man faces 10 years after pleading guilty; police say they saw man toss gun from vehicle

Groves

Don’t miss your chance to register for the Pecan Festival Pageant

High School Sports

Bulldogs corner Steven Bourgeios takes on leadership role on young team

Local

Woman, 2 children home when Port Acres home catches on fire Wednesday morning

Local

Port Arthur Police say officers running into trouble communicating with 16-year-old gunshot victim

Local

National Weather Service details tropical system’s Gulf of Mexico impact

Local

Port Arthur turning water off, blocking intersection for water main repairs. See the details.