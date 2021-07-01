expand
Ad Spot

July 1, 2021

Jordan Reed

Groves Police: 17-year-old arrested after victim says gun pointed at his head during robbery

By Mary Meaux

Published 12:38 am Thursday, July 1, 2021

GROVES — A 17-year-old Port Arthur male is accused of robbing one man and stealing another’s vehicle in Groves before fleeing to Baytown, where he and a 15-year-old Port Arthur teen were arrested.

Groves City Marshal Norman Reynolds Jr. said police were called at approximately 5:53 a.m. Saturday to Tropicana Apartments, 5030 Monroe, where the victim said he was approached by a thin male wearing all black that demanded the keys to his car.

The victim pleaded with the alleged robber saying he needed his car to take care of his elderly mother.

“That’s when the man pulled a handgun from his waistband and pointed it at the victim’s head,” Reynolds said, adding that a second, younger looking male was with the armed man.

“He convinced the guy to take is money instead, gave him $180 in cash then the two males ran to the back of the complex.”

While officers were speaking with the victim, a second man at the complex walked up to say his vehicle was stolen.

The second victim arrived home from work and started walking up the stairs when an armed man ran to him and demanded his keys.

“He (victim) initially said no, then he (suspect) displayed a handgun and demanded the keys again,” Reynolds said. “Not wanting to get shot, he handed over the keys.”

Reynolds said the two males then left in a Durango.

Police connected with a service that keeps track of vehicles and at some point learned the vehicle had stopped at a Love’s Travel Stop in Baytown.

Groves Police made contact with Baytown Police, who located the vehicle and a brief pursuit began. The Durango wrecked during the chase and the driver fled on foot, Reynolds said. He was captured after a short foot pursuit.

Baytown Police arrested Jordan Reed on charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and unlawful carrying a weapon. The juvenile was also taken into custody.

Bond information was not available Wednesday afternoon.

Groves Police investigators are working on the case along with Baytown Police.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Tropical Storm Elsa forms; National Weather Service talks reliability of current tracks

Planning on buying fireworks? Then you’ll want to read this now.

Groves Police: 17-year-old arrested after victim says gun pointed at his head during robbery

See where Port Neches ia planning detailed study of speeders, traffic volume across city

Local

Tropical Storm Elsa forms; National Weather Service talks reliability of current tracks

Local

Planning on buying fireworks? Then you’ll want to read this now.

Local

Groves Police: 17-year-old arrested after victim says gun pointed at his head during robbery

Local

See where Port Neches ia planning detailed study of speeders, traffic volume across city

Local

Nederland teen earns Crime Stoppers scholarship

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: June 23-29

Local

Area man faces 10 years after pleading guilty; police say they saw man toss gun from vehicle

Groves

Don’t miss your chance to register for the Pecan Festival Pageant

College/Pro Sports

PNG pitcher Thomas Reinholt, catcher Ryan Sosa taking their baseball chemistry to college competition

Groves

PNG volleyball seniors must “set the bar every day” to maintain program’s standard, coach says

High School Sports

Bulldogs corner Steven Bourgeios takes on leadership role on young team

Local

Woman, 2 children home when Port Acres home catches on fire Wednesday morning

Local

Port Arthur Police say officers running into trouble communicating with 16-year-old gunshot victim

Local

National Weather Service details tropical system’s Gulf of Mexico impact

Local

Port Arthur turning water off, blocking intersection for water main repairs. See the details.

College/Pro Sports

Kenneth Lofton Jr., Team USA leave for Europe to Compete in U19 World Cup

Local

4-day HK Community Unity Fair begins Thursday in Port Arthur. See the details.

Local

Nederland man charged with injury to an elderly family member

Local

What are they building next to the Walmart on U.S. 69? Find out.

High School Sports

Nederland uses summer schedule to sharpen skills, break-in young volleyball athletes

Local

Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: June 21-27

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: June 21-27

Local

Port of Port Arthur demonstrates excellence, recognized for financial reporting

Local

Port Arthur Police investigating after juvenile shot Tuesday night