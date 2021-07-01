expand
Ad Spot

July 1, 2021

Kelli Green, 16, of Port Arthur shops at Stroud’s Fireworks Supercenter in Nederland. (Monique Batson/The News)

Planning on buying fireworks? Then you’ll want to read this now.

By Monique Batson

Published 12:40 am Thursday, July 1, 2021

NEDERLAND — Kelli Green of Port Arthur was selectively filling a basket at Stroud’s Fireworks Supercenter Wednesday afternoon.

The 16-year-old and a family member collected a decent amount of fireworks to have a bright Fourth of July, which is good, considering there might not be many to pick from come Sunday.

“There is a shortage,” said Shelly Metts, co-owner of the supercenter located on Twin City Highway in Nederland. “They tend to be selling quicker than normal because I think people may have been made aware of the shortage. Right now we’re sitting pretty good.”

But those looking to purchase fireworks shouldn’t procrastinate.

Stroud’s Fireworks Supercenter is located near the intersection of Spurlock Road and Twin City Highway in Nederland. (Monique Batson/The News)

“Ninety percent of our sales happen on July 4th,” she said. “And normally that morning we’re able to get another round of fireworks. That’s not happening this year.”

Last year was a record-breaking one for fireworks sales, according to data from the American Pyrotechnics Association. In 2020, 4.405 million pounds of fireworks were sold compared to 273.0 million the year before.

“It was a busy season under the circumstances,” Metts said, citing the lack of public display shows and the distribution of stimulus checks as a reason people were eager to shop and celebrate.

Metts said the industry here wasn’t as impacted for New Year’s as northern states do not consume as many fireworks due to extreme cold and snow, therefore a strong amount of that supply is available to southern states.

“Fourth of July is a different case because they’re still using them up north,” she said.

Some vendors told store owners as early as February that they would only sell to previous customers.

“Thankfully for us we’ve been an established customer for 10 years,” Metts said.

Co-owner Ramona Metts credited more than just longevity for the store’s ability to stay stocked.

“She has done a wonderful job in locating fireworks from other sources that other people do not do or do not know how to do,” Ramona Metts said. “She’s located them from many, many sources.”

The store, which opened June 24, has a feature that most customers will find quite useful. The days of looking at a box and wondering what it will do are gone.

Stroud’s now has a Pyro Scan, which is a handheld scanner. Once a customer scans a barcode, a video plays on a large screen that shows a visual demonstration of what the product does.

The Pyro Scan allows customers to scan the barcode of a product and view a demonstration of what it does. (Monique Batson/The News)

If you’re too late

Here are a few local places where you can watch fireworks:

  • The City of Port Arthur, Lamar State College Port Arthur and Motiva will present activities from 5-8 p.m. Sunday at the Carl A. Parker Multipurpose Center, 1800 Lakeshore Drive. Fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m.
  • The Pleasure Island Yacht Club will open the Pleasure Island Marina to the public beginning at 3 p.m. Sunday. There will be a multitude of vendors and events. Fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m.
  • The City of Nederland will start their city-wide event at 7 p.m. at Doornbos Park, 2301 Avenue H. Fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Tropical Storm Elsa forms; National Weather Service talks reliability of current tracks

Planning on buying fireworks? Then you’ll want to read this now.

Groves Police: 17-year-old arrested after victim says gun pointed at his head during robbery

See where Port Neches ia planning detailed study of speeders, traffic volume across city

Local

Tropical Storm Elsa forms; National Weather Service talks reliability of current tracks

Local

Planning on buying fireworks? Then you’ll want to read this now.

Local

Groves Police: 17-year-old arrested after victim says gun pointed at his head during robbery

Local

See where Port Neches ia planning detailed study of speeders, traffic volume across city

Local

Nederland teen earns Crime Stoppers scholarship

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: June 23-29

Local

Area man faces 10 years after pleading guilty; police say they saw man toss gun from vehicle

Groves

Don’t miss your chance to register for the Pecan Festival Pageant

College/Pro Sports

PNG pitcher Thomas Reinholt, catcher Ryan Sosa taking their baseball chemistry to college competition

Groves

PNG volleyball seniors must “set the bar every day” to maintain program’s standard, coach says

High School Sports

Bulldogs corner Steven Bourgeios takes on leadership role on young team

Local

Woman, 2 children home when Port Acres home catches on fire Wednesday morning

Local

Port Arthur Police say officers running into trouble communicating with 16-year-old gunshot victim

Local

National Weather Service details tropical system’s Gulf of Mexico impact

Local

Port Arthur turning water off, blocking intersection for water main repairs. See the details.

College/Pro Sports

Kenneth Lofton Jr., Team USA leave for Europe to Compete in U19 World Cup

Local

4-day HK Community Unity Fair begins Thursday in Port Arthur. See the details.

Local

Nederland man charged with injury to an elderly family member

Local

What are they building next to the Walmart on U.S. 69? Find out.

High School Sports

Nederland uses summer schedule to sharpen skills, break-in young volleyball athletes

Local

Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: June 21-27

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: June 21-27

Local

Port of Port Arthur demonstrates excellence, recognized for financial reporting

Local

Port Arthur Police investigating after juvenile shot Tuesday night