July 1, 2021

Ryan Sosa takes a swing at batting practice at Port Neches-Groves High School. (Chris Moore/The News)

PNG pitcher Thomas Reinholt, catcher Ryan Sosa taking their baseball chemistry to college competition

By Chris Moore

Published 12:10 am Thursday, July 1, 2021

For seven years, Ryan Sosa and Thomas Reinholt have crafted and sculpted a chemistry that found them in the third round of the playoffs last year.

The two will have, at least, a few more years together after they committed to play baseball at Panola College next year.

“It’s very cool and comforting going into college at a place that I have never even been, to go with a guy I have known almost my whole life,” Sosa said. “It will also be fun to continue what we have been doing at PNG.”

Sosa said he is excited about the prospect of playing college ball and is happy it isn’t over.

“It is amazing,” he said. “I love baseball. It has been my favorite sport since I was little. At the last game of the year, I saw some guys that weren’t going to play at the next level crying because they knew it was their last game. It was devastating to see that, but I am blessed to be playing in college.”

Sosa said he and Reinholt talked to representatives from Panola after the Indians upset Barbers Hill. The Eagles, who were ranked No. 5 in the state at the time, went on to win the state championship.

“We were getting looked at,” Sosa said. “We talked about some places we would like to go. Panola was the best offer because we were both able to get there and get scholarships from it.”

Port Neches-Groves pitcher Thomas Reinholt was named the District 21-5A MVP. (Chris Moore/The News)

Sosa and Reinholt made the decision together, the catcher said.

“It was both of us, honestly,” Sosa said. “We wanted to still have each other and go to the same college and be comfortable on the field together and keep the pitcher-catcher thing.”

The two will also be joined by PNG second baseman Adrian Abshere.

PNG head coach Scott Carter said he is excited to see how his former players compete.

“I am looking forward to seeing those guys go up there and have a good time,” Carter said.

The PNG coach said Sosa and Reinholt might have an advantage after playing together so long, but added they will have to rise to the occasion.

“There is no doubt that Thomas loves throwing to Ryan and Ryan loves catching from Thomas,” Carter said. “They understand each other. It will be a big advantage if they get the opportunity. I will say that they each have to earn their spot. It is up to those coaches if they get to work together or not. I hope they do.”

