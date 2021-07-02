expand
Ad Spot

July 2, 2021

Adam Smith embraces his son Jake Smith after the game. Courtesy photo

Adam Smith catches son’s walk-off homer in Port Neches Little League champioship

By Chris Moore

Published 12:10 am Friday, July 2, 2021

PORT NECHES — Very few kids get to hit a walk-off homer in a championship game. An even smaller percentage get to share the moment Jake Smith and his father Adam Smith did in a recent U12 championship game.

The Port Neches All Stars were up a game on Bridge City in the double-elimination tournament.

Down 3-1 in the bottom of the sixth (final inning), PN’s Parker Ross smacked a solo home run to bring his team within one. With no outs, Bryceten Felps was hit by a pitch, putting the tying run on first base with Jake Smith up to bat.

“(Jake) comes up to bat and, of course, my nerves are just crazy,” Adam Smith said. “I’m thinking, ‘This is it. What if he strikes out, pops out or this or that?’ I am in the outfield. It is me and a bunch of other dads. I turn my rally hat sideways and hold my arms up. I’m yelling ‘Light ‘em up, Jake. Light ‘em up.’ I wanted him to see me and know we were pumped up for him.”

Adam Smith, left, poses with his son Jake Smith and the walk-off homerun ball. Courtesy photo

Jake Smith crushed the first pitch thrown at him, sending it deep towards the back wall.

“We know it is deep, but how deep is it,” his dad said. “The centerfielder is lined up right at the fence. We are sitting in the back of my buddy’s truck and it is coming. It seemed like it was slow motion. I just hold my hand out and it lands right in my hand. I didn’t have to go left or right.”

Adam Smith, left, hugs his son Jake Smith after catching his game-winning homer. Courtesy photo

In a video that had nearly 30,000 views online as of Thursday, a jubilant Adam Smith can be seen jumping up and down after making the catch.

“I lost my mind,” he said. “Someone caught a picture of me after the game squeezing his guts out. He didn’t even realize I had caught the ball. He just knew he hit a home run. It was a great father-son moment.”

Adam Smith said the ball is now in the middle of his son’s trophy display.

“You can live 100 lifetimes and that never happens,” Adam Smith said. “It’s indescribable. Looking at the video now, I look stupid… I didn’t even remember what happened. It was just so blurry and foggy because the emotions were so high. I had to watch the video to see what happened.”

The homerun ball will be on display in the center of Jake Smith’s trophy case. Courtesy photo

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

NFL player, Port Arthur native Elandon Roberts is starting business in the city

Two indicted, allegedly bribed sex assault victim with cash to drop charges

PHOTO FEATURE — Meet the new Port Arthur Rotary officers

It’s time to vote for the Best Of businesses!

Local

NFL player, Port Arthur native Elandon Roberts is starting business in the city

Local

Two indicted, allegedly bribed sex assault victim with cash to drop charges

Local

PHOTO FEATURE — Meet the new Port Arthur Rotary officers

Local

It’s time to vote for the Best Of businesses!

Local

Air National Guard to present free concert in Nederland

Groves

Adam Smith catches son’s walk-off homer in Port Neches Little League champioship

Local

Port Arthur begins Gulfway Drive intersection work, outlines traffic control plan

Local

Tropical Storm Elsa forms; National Weather Service talks reliability of current tracks

Education

Nederland graduate Casie Jones using scholarship to fuel Air Force goal

College/Pro Sports

PNG pitcher Thomas Reinholt, catcher Ryan Sosa taking their baseball chemistry to college competition

Columns

KAY DECUIR — Welkom to Nederland’s Dutch history

Groves

PNG volleyball seniors must “set the bar every day” to maintain program’s standard, coach says

Local

Planning on buying fireworks? Then you’ll want to read this now.

Local

Groves Police: 17-year-old arrested after victim says gun pointed at his head during robbery

Local

See where Port Neches ia planning detailed study of speeders, traffic volume across city

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: June 23-29

Local

Area man faces 10 years after pleading guilty; police say they saw man toss gun from vehicle

Groves

Don’t miss your chance to register for the Pecan Festival Pageant

High School Sports

Bulldogs corner Steven Bourgeios takes on leadership role on young team

Local

Woman, 2 children home when Port Acres home catches on fire Wednesday morning

Local

Port Arthur Police say officers running into trouble communicating with 16-year-old gunshot victim

Local

National Weather Service details tropical system’s Gulf of Mexico impact

Local

Port Arthur turning water off, blocking intersection for water main repairs. See the details.

College/Pro Sports

Kenneth Lofton Jr., Team USA leave for Europe to Compete in U19 World Cup