Air National Guard to present free concert in Nederland

NEDERLAND — The Air National Guard Band of the Southwest will present a free concert at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Nederland Performing Arts Center, 2101 18th St., Nederland.

The Air National Guard Band of the Southwest, historically known as the 531st Air Force Band, has more than 40-year history of sustaining the traditions and heritage considered the hallmark of military bands.

The 30-plus member unit maintains a high degree of musical performance flexibility in order to accommodate a wide variety of tasks in support of official military functions and community relations programs, according to information from the military.