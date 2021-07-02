expand
Ad Spot

July 2, 2021

It’s time to vote for the Best Of businesses!

By PA News

Published 12:24 am Friday, July 2, 2021

Each year, thousands of votes are cast in the Port Arthur News Best Of contest as local residents weigh in on their favorite businesses, restaurants, services and places.

There is not a day you can go in a Port Arthur or Mid County business and not see a Best Of ribbon on a door, wall of a business or website. This year, we expect record turn-out as people again make their voices heard. Plus, we’ve expanded the voting process to make it easier for YOU.

We moved to a state-of-the-art online voting platform that is “best of breed” in online voting systems for Best Of contests. This allows for more secure voting and automatic tabulation of votes. The new-and-improved voting system is mobile-friendly and easier to use.

Nominations are complete, and the voting phase of Best of 2021 runs through July 31.

Choosing between the top three nominated businesses per sub-category will make the voting phase easier and faster. Winners will be contacted after the voting ends.

The winners of Best of 2021 will be announced to the public in September through a special section and will also be online on panews.com/contests.

Also updated this year is a redesigned logo, which reflects the unique character of our fine community. It also has a brighter color scheme that will help businesses that win stand out.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

JCSO: Suspect dies from “self-inflicted gunshot” while deputies execute sexual assault warrant

NFL player, Port Arthur native Elandon Roberts is starting business in the city

Two indicted, allegedly bribed sex assault victim with cash to drop charges

PHOTO FEATURE — Meet the new Port Arthur Rotary officers

Beaumont

JCSO: Suspect dies from “self-inflicted gunshot” while deputies execute sexual assault warrant

Local

NFL player, Port Arthur native Elandon Roberts is starting business in the city

Local

Two indicted, allegedly bribed sex assault victim with cash to drop charges

Local

PHOTO FEATURE — Meet the new Port Arthur Rotary officers

Local

It’s time to vote for the Best Of businesses!

Local

Air National Guard to present free concert in Nederland

Groves

Adam Smith catches son’s walk-off homer in Port Neches Little League champioship

Local

Port Arthur begins Gulfway Drive intersection work, outlines traffic control plan

Local

Tropical Storm Elsa forms; National Weather Service talks reliability of current tracks

Education

Nederland graduate Casie Jones using scholarship to fuel Air Force goal

College/Pro Sports

PNG pitcher Thomas Reinholt, catcher Ryan Sosa taking their baseball chemistry to college competition

Columns

KAY DECUIR — Welkom to Nederland’s Dutch history

Groves

PNG volleyball seniors must “set the bar every day” to maintain program’s standard, coach says

Local

Planning on buying fireworks? Then you’ll want to read this now.

Local

Groves Police: 17-year-old arrested after victim says gun pointed at his head during robbery

Local

See where Port Neches ia planning detailed study of speeders, traffic volume across city

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: June 23-29

Local

Area man faces 10 years after pleading guilty; police say they saw man toss gun from vehicle

Groves

Don’t miss your chance to register for the Pecan Festival Pageant

High School Sports

Bulldogs corner Steven Bourgeios takes on leadership role on young team

Local

Woman, 2 children home when Port Acres home catches on fire Wednesday morning

Local

Port Arthur Police say officers running into trouble communicating with 16-year-old gunshot victim

Local

National Weather Service details tropical system’s Gulf of Mexico impact

Local

Port Arthur turning water off, blocking intersection for water main repairs. See the details.