JCSO: Suspect dies from “self-inflicted gunshot” while deputies execute sexual assault warrant

Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies located a wanted felon near the 9000 block of Labelle Road in Beaumont at 9:45 p.m. Thursday.

Public Information Officer Crystal Holmes said the suspect was the subject of a manhunt this week due to a sexual assault warrant and a parole violation warrant.

Deputies observed the suspect standing outside a truck with an aluminum boat backed up to the Bayou Din Crossing, which is a small canal.

“Deputies activated their overhead lights, exited their vehicle and began giving the suspect verbal commands,” Holmes said. “The suspect pulled a pistol and fired one round. The suspect died at the scene from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

Holmes said the body of the suspect was taken to the Jefferson County morgue for an autopsy.

The identity of the suspect is not being released at this time.