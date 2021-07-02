Oscar Arthur Michalk , 100 of Port Arthur passed away on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at Bonne Vie Skilled Nursing Center in Port Arthur.

He was born on October 22, 1920 in Port Arthur, Texas to his parents, William and Mary Michalk.

Oscar was a lifelong resident of Port Arthur.

He served in the U. S. Navy during WWII. Oscar retired as a salesman with the Hardware industry for over 35 years.

He was a longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Port Arthur and currently a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Groves.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Larry Michalk; his sister, Dorothy Street and his daughter-in-law, Denise Michalk.

Oscar is survived by his loving wife of 75 years, Evelyn Michalk of Port Arthur; his two sons, Ronald Michalk and his wife, Lorraine of Groves, Donald Michalk of Groves; his eight grandchildren, Chad Michalk and his wife, Tonya of Lumberton, Jeremy Michalk and his wife, Grace of Port Neches, Jason Michalk and his wife, Keely of Nederland, Kelley Wueller and her husband, Andrew of Port Neches, Lauren Rodriguez and her husband, Josh of Port Neches, Kevin Michalk and his wife, Kelli of Port Neches, Kayla Meyer and her husband, Scott of Groves, Sarah Gorman and her husband, Chris of Groves; his great grandchildren, Madelyn and Abigail McCullough, Jeremy Michalk, Jr., Jaeger Michalk, Lilly Michalk, Luke, Lexi, Gabe and Ava Wueller, Griffin and Grant Rodriguez, Kaden, McKenna and Kohen Michalk, Jackson and Waylon Meyer with one Meyer on the way, Jadyn, Wesley, Wyatt and Jameson Gorman and one great great grandchild, Maddox Michalk along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be on Monday, July 5, 2021 from 9:00 AM till 10:30 AM at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Groves.

Service to honor Oscar’s life will be at 10:30 AM Monday at St. Paul Lutheran Church with Rev. Timothy Dinger, officiating.

Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park in Groves under the direction of Clayton Thompson Funeral Directors in Groves.