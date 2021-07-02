expand
July 3, 2021

Reilly Ann Rowland 

By PA News

Published 4:45 pm Friday, July 2, 2021

Our baby girl earned her beautiful angel wings on June 27th, 2021.

She was a true miracle that blessed us with her love on March 12th, 2021.

She brought so much happiness for the short time she was here.

She will be forever remembered by her parents, Reva Green and Cody Rowland; maternal grandparents, Ruby and Ronnie Sr. Green; paternal grandparents, Kathy and Mark Peck, Allen Munnerlyn; aunts and uncles, Raven, Ricardo, Ronnie Jr., Rocky Green, Jessica and Chad Barber, Michael and Ashley Arnaud; godmother, Johnashia Stevenson; along with numerous great relatives, cousins and friends that loved her very much.

A private graveside funeral for the family will take place July 7th at Live Oak Cemetery.

