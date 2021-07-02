expand
July 2, 2021

Warren “Butch” Burke Jr.

By PA News

Published 4:47 pm Friday, July 2, 2021

Warren “Butch” Burke Jr., 67, of Port Arthur, Texas passed away Sunday, June 27, 2021, at The Medical Center of Southeast Texas.

He was born in Port Arthur, Texas on January 25, 1954 to Warren John Burke Sr. and Vedia Broussard Burke.

Warren was a lifelong area resident and a member of St. James Catholic Church of Port Arthur.

He was also a member of the Civilian Marksmanship Program.

Warren worked as a baggage handler with Delta Airlines and retired in 1987.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Warren and Vedia Burke, sister, Lois Ann Soileau and brother, Mike Burke.

Warren is survived by his sister Tammy Graham of Beaumont, brothers, Troy Burke and wife Angela of Groves, Todd Burke and wife Shanna of Lumberton, brother-in-law, Jimmy Soileau of Lake Charles and numerous nieces and nephews.

