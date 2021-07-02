expand
July 3, 2021

Weather Service updates Hurricane Elsa’s track; talks severe weekend weather for SETX

By PA News

Published 10:35 am Friday, July 2, 2021

Elsa is now a hurricane and is forecasted to move through the Caribbean over the next couple of days and be near Cuba on Sunday.

At this time, there is no significant change in the forecast track as it is expected to affect the far eastern Gulf or Florida peninsula by Tuesday.

Overall, Elsa is expected to weaken back to a tropical storm before reaching Cuba. The National Weather Service does not expect any Southeast Texas impacts from Elsa at this time.

“However, a slow moving cold front will enter the Gulf coast states this weekend,” Meteorologist-in-Charge Andy Patrick. “This system will aid in bringing high rain chances with periodic showers and thunderstorms  through the holiday weekend.”

Bursts of heavy rain could lead to street flooding.

Frequent lightning will be expected as well, Patrick said.

