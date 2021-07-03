Fireworks fun in Port Arthur & Nederland; see how you can win a TV too.

The free family entertainment planned Sunday at Carl A. Parker Multipurpose Center in advance of Port Arthur Fourth of July fireworks just got a lot more interesting.

Host Lamar State College Port Arthur announced those that visit the venue receive a raffle ticket for a chance to win a 55-inch television.

“Thanks to our friends at Walmart, you can stop by the COVID vaccination station and get a second raffle ticket after getting your vaccination,” Public Information Coordinator Gerry Dickert said.

The City of Port Arthur is teaming with Lamar State College Port Arthur and Motiva for free family activities from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the Multipurpose Center, 1800 Lakeshore Drive.

Attractions include karaoke, face painting, balloon twists, games, coloring corner and photo booth.

Free food, ice cream and water available, the parking lot fun includes laser tag from 5 to 9 p.m. and video game truck from 7 to 9 p.m.

Fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m. over the Intracoastal Canal. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy the show.

New view

Those planning to watch the City of Port Arthur’s Fourth of July fireworks show have the opportunity to see it over the Pleasure Island Marina via the Port Arthur Yacht Club.

The event starts at 3 p.m. with free admission and includes live music, games for children, vendors and food booths. When the show begins, visitors will have a front-row view.

Visitors are encouraged to bring blankets or chairs to watch the light show as it reflects across Sabine Lake.

Nederland

The City of Nederland fireworks display Sunday is approximately 15 minutes long and set to music at Doornbos Park.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs and blankets for comfortable viewing.

There is no charge to watch the show or hear the band, but there will be local nonprofits on site providing food vending.

The fun starts with a performance by PopGun at 7 p.m., the fireworks starting at 9:15 p.m.

The Nederland Swimming Pool will be open on a first-come, first-served basis from 5 to 10 p.m. with regular admission rates.