National Weather Service: Elsa weakens; SETX weather could get rough on Saturday

Elsa weakened to a tropical storm overnight.

The National Weather Service said confidence is “very high” it will affect the far eastern Gulf and Florida likely as a tropical storm.

No impacts from Elsa are expected for Southeast Texas.

For this weekend, scattered mainly late day Saturday and evening thunderstorms are expected, Meteorologist-in-Charge Andy Patrick said.

“The best chance for thunderstorms will be along the I-10 corridor late (Saturday) afternoon with decreasing activity after sunset,” Patrick said. “Persistent bursts of heavy rain could lead to localized flooding.”