expand
Ad Spot

July 5, 2021

National Weather Service: Elsa weakens; SETX weather could get rough on Saturday

By PA News

Published 12:01 am Saturday, July 3, 2021

Elsa weakened to a tropical storm overnight.

The National Weather Service is expecting rain for Southeast Texas on Saturday. (Courtesy photo)

The National Weather Service said confidence is “very high” it will affect the far eastern Gulf and Florida likely as a tropical storm.

No impacts from Elsa  are expected for Southeast Texas.

For this weekend, scattered mainly late day Saturday and evening thunderstorms are expected, Meteorologist-in-Charge Andy Patrick said.

“The best chance for thunderstorms will be along the I-10 corridor late (Saturday) afternoon with decreasing activity after sunset,” Patrick said. “Persistent bursts of heavy rain could lead to localized flooding.”

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

PHOTO GALLERY — Port Arthur celebrates July 4 at Parker Center

PHOTO GALLERY — Nederland fireworks includes fun at Doornbos Park

ASK A COP: How close is ‘too close’ when stopping behind another vehicle?

POLICE: Armed standoff includes gun threat, child on vent & SWAT action

Entertainment

PHOTO GALLERY — Port Arthur celebrates July 4 at Parker Center

Entertainment

PHOTO GALLERY — Nederland fireworks includes fun at Doornbos Park

Local

POLICE: Armed standoff includes gun threat, child on vent & SWAT action

Check this Out

Lamar State vice president overcomes near-death moment; strength guides college’s major expansion

Local

Port Arthur Police link 17-year-old to stole vehicles, store robbery

Entertainment

PAISD trustee Taylor Getwood, former choir director bringing Motown Show to community

Local

Greater Port Arthur happy to learn about the fate of local Luby’s

Local

Nederland man reportedly assaults mentally challenged man, steals bike

Entertainment

Fireworks fun in Port Arthur & Nederland; see how you can win a TV too.

Business

ON THE MENU — Port Arthur-rooted food truck Cracklin Kings leading to greater opportunities

Local

Indictment handed down 6 months after man shot at Port Arthur apartment complex

News Main

Port Arthur’s youngest track stars qualify for Junior Olympics

Local

Stopped on DWI suspicion after multiple wrecks, man tells police he’s “Jose Cuervo”

Local

ON THE MENU — Have you tried this new Port Neches spot?

Local

PHOTO FEATURE — PNGHS field is under construction

Local

RELIGION BRIEFS — Church to highlight firearm safety

Local

National Weather Service: Elsa weakens; SETX weather could get rough on Saturday

Local

Nederland special needs man hospitalized after assault triggered by racial slur

Local

Weather Service updates Hurricane Elsa’s track; talks severe weekend weather for SETX

Beaumont

Sheriff’s Office releases name of sexual assault suspect who deputies said killed himself Thursday night

Local

NFL’s Elandon Roberts details his business return to Port Arthur to open Spindletop Concrete

News Main

VIDEO: Watch dad catch son’s walk-off homer in Port Neches Little League championship

Local

Port Neches man indicted as part of reported scheme to bribe child sex assault victim

Lifestyle

PHOTO FEATURE — Meet the new Port Arthur Rotary officers