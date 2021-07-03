ON THE MENU — Have you tried this new Port Neches spot?

PORT NECHES — Three years ago, Shiva Gelivi and Renuka Polimera decided they wanted to work for themselves.

Gelivi wanted to own a business that could cater to all ages and where he could be proud to bring his family.

On a trip to visit their son, they found their next venture.

“At first, we thought we would do a restaurant, because everyone needs food,” Polimera said. “Then, we went to an ice cream shop called Farmhouse Creamery in College Station. We just loved it. We loved how it looked and how people were enjoying it. We knew that was it. We got some information from them about where they got their ice cream.”

From there, the couple created Top Berry Creamery and struck up a deal with the Ice Cream Club. The shop is located at 2370 Nall St., Suite B in Port Neches.

“They had a lot of delicious flavors,” Polimera said. “They told us that they did not have any places around Houston and that they would send us ice cream all the way from Florida.”

The distributor carries approximately 170 ice cream flavors, but Top Berry carries approximately 50-60 at any given time and displays 28.

Polimera said her favorite flavor is coffee, while her husband prefers mango sherbet.

“It is better than Starbucks coffee,” she said. “It has these fine chocolate pieces inside. (The mango sherbet) doesn’t have milk, so that is why my husband likes it. We have ice cream for everybody. We have some for the people that have diabetes. There is no sugar added and they are equally as delicious as the other ice creams.”

The richest ice cream might have an unappetizing name, but garbage can comes packed with chocolate.

“You name the chocolate and it has it,” Polimera said. “It has Hershey’s and Reece’s and all of them, which makes it delicious. That is the one we pay the most for. The customers don’t pay that price. They pay the same for every ice cream. We kept it simple, even for us to handle. We also wanted to keep it simple for the customers, too.”

Top Berry also offers options with reduced fat and nondairy sherbet.

“I think watermelon is our most popular sherbet,” she said. “We have a lot of summer flavors and winter flavors.”

Polimera said she is hoping the dwindling pandemic and warm temperatures drive more towards the shop.

Top Berry Creamery is open 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. seven days a week.