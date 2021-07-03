expand
Ad Spot

July 5, 2021

Tawrence Wilson

Port Arthur Police link 17-year-old to stole vehicles, store robbery

By PA News

Published 12:49 am Saturday, July 3, 2021

A crime spree including the theft of four vehicles and an armed robbery are linked, police believe, to a 17-year-old Port Arthur male.

The suspect, identified as Tawrence Jamol Wilson, was indicted last week by a Jefferson County grand jury for four counts of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and one count of aggravated robbery.

The allegations begin when a man went into a store at 1403 Jefferson Drive and left his 2003 Toyota 4Runner unlocked with the key in it on Oct. 28.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the store video captured several people get out of a Saturn and into the Toyota, leaving the Saturn behind at the store.

Wilson was reportedly seen getting out of the driver’s seat of the Saturn, going into the store, then back out to pump gas before the 4Runner was stolen,

The Saturn was also stolen, police said.

According to Port Arthur Police, the owner of the Saturn was staying with friends in the 1900 block of 11th Street and the vehicle was stolen some time during the night of Oct. 27.

On Jan. 8, three males entered Smoke-N-More at 3248 Gulfway Drive wearing masks and armed with guns, the affidavit read.

One of the males held the clerk at gunpoint while the others took money from the register.

Security camera captured the crime showing the types of clothing worn by the robbers.

Police used the clothing information to connect Wilson as one of the three assailants, the affidavit read.

On Feb. 2, a Chrysler/Plymouth Prowler was stolen from the 2600 block of Thomas Boulevard. A short time later, officers saw the vehicle travel down a dead end road in the 2000 block of Fourth Avenue. Two people from the stolen vehicle fled on foot.

A short time later an officer found a male matching the description of one of the two who fled walking in the area of the theft.

The suspect, identified as Wilson, was detained and reportedly made a statement about the crime, saying he found a key to the vehicle.

Wilson, police said, also made a statement about finding a key to a Ford 4-door car taken from the El Vista area.

The vehicle, a blue Ford Fusion, was reported stolen on Jan. 8 from the 8200 block of Texas Avenue in Port Arthur. The vehicle was found abandoned at BJ’s Food Store at Seventh Street and Savannah Avenue.

Port Arthur Police arrested Wilson June 2, according to the inmate roster.

His charges include evading arrest/detention with bod of $5,000, engaging in organized criminal activity with bond of $125,000, theft of firearm with bond of $5,000, aggravated robbery with bond of $250,000, and four counts of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle each with $25,000 bond for a total of $485,000 in bonds.

He was still listed as an inmate in the county jail as of Thursday afternoon. 

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.

 

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

PHOTO GALLERY — Port Arthur celebrates July 4 at Parker Center

PHOTO GALLERY — Nederland fireworks includes fun at Doornbos Park

ASK A COP: How close is ‘too close’ when stopping behind another vehicle?

POLICE: Armed standoff includes gun threat, child on vent & SWAT action

Entertainment

PHOTO GALLERY — Port Arthur celebrates July 4 at Parker Center

Entertainment

PHOTO GALLERY — Nederland fireworks includes fun at Doornbos Park

Local

POLICE: Armed standoff includes gun threat, child on vent & SWAT action

Check this Out

Lamar State vice president overcomes near-death moment; strength guides college’s major expansion

Local

Port Arthur Police link 17-year-old to stole vehicles, store robbery

Entertainment

PAISD trustee Taylor Getwood, former choir director bringing Motown Show to community

Local

Greater Port Arthur happy to learn about the fate of local Luby’s

Local

Nederland man reportedly assaults mentally challenged man, steals bike

Entertainment

Fireworks fun in Port Arthur & Nederland; see how you can win a TV too.

Business

ON THE MENU — Port Arthur-rooted food truck Cracklin Kings leading to greater opportunities

Local

Indictment handed down 6 months after man shot at Port Arthur apartment complex

News Main

Port Arthur’s youngest track stars qualify for Junior Olympics

Local

Stopped on DWI suspicion after multiple wrecks, man tells police he’s “Jose Cuervo”

Local

ON THE MENU — Have you tried this new Port Neches spot?

Local

PHOTO FEATURE — PNGHS field is under construction

Local

RELIGION BRIEFS — Church to highlight firearm safety

Local

National Weather Service: Elsa weakens; SETX weather could get rough on Saturday

Local

Nederland special needs man hospitalized after assault triggered by racial slur

Local

Weather Service updates Hurricane Elsa’s track; talks severe weekend weather for SETX

Beaumont

Sheriff’s Office releases name of sexual assault suspect who deputies said killed himself Thursday night

Local

NFL’s Elandon Roberts details his business return to Port Arthur to open Spindletop Concrete

News Main

VIDEO: Watch dad catch son’s walk-off homer in Port Neches Little League championship

Local

Port Neches man indicted as part of reported scheme to bribe child sex assault victim

Lifestyle

PHOTO FEATURE — Meet the new Port Arthur Rotary officers