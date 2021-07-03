RELIGION BRIEFS — Church to highlight firearm safety

Solid Rock Baptist Church, 1337 East Fifth St., will feature Happy Hour Bible Study at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. The teacher and expositor will be Solid Rock Director of Evangelism and Counseling Rev. Harry Abrams Jr. For more information, call 409-983-7654.

Solid Rock Baptist Church, 1337 East Fifth St., will sponsor Vacation Bible School throughout July during the 11 a.m. Sunday worship service. The schedule is:

July 4 – Study taken from Ezekiel 9:1-11, taught by Rev. Richard K. Nash

July 11 – Study taken from Ezekiel 10:1-221, taught by church superintendent Pamela Anderson

July 18 – Study taken from Ezekiel 11:1-25, taught by Vanilla Marie Chillow

July 25 – Study taken from Ezekiel 12:1-28, taught by Kerri Anne Nash

For more information, call 409-983-7654.

Caring Friends, a gathering of Christian women of all faiths, will return to monthly meeting luncheons at 11 a.m. Friday (July 9) at Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux, 2729 Jimmy Johnson Blvd. Featured speakers are Rita Foster and John Theriot of the Citizens Police Academy highlighting firearm safety. The cost is $17. Reservations preferred and walk-ins are welcome. For more information, call 409-722-0952 or 409-201-9537.

