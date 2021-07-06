expand
Ad Spot

July 6, 2021

Electronic trading reached nearly $77 per barrel for crude oil Monday evening; see how Texas impacted

By PA News

Published 6:53 am Tuesday, July 6, 2021

Millions of Americans flooded the roads over the holiday weekend, guzzling down gasoline at a clip not seen in years, and in the process, could have set new all-time records for consumption, according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

“As OPEC+ met over the weekend and saw a heated disagreement about raising oil production, WTI crude oil surged in Monday evening electronic trading to nearly $77 per barrel on higher demand and a lack of additional supply from OPEC amidst a mountain of disagreement on how to respond to the market,” De Haan said.

Texas gas prices have risen 1.2 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.81/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 13,114 stations in Texas.

Gas prices in Texas are 9.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 93.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

“For now, with imbalances in supply and demand continuing, motorists will continue digging deeper to pay for gasoline as prices are likely headed no where but up until global supply starts to catch up with the continued surge in demand,” De Haan said.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Texas is priced at $2.19/g today while the most expensive is $3.49/g, a difference of $1.30/g.

The lowest price in the state today is $2.19/g while the highest is $3.49/g, a difference of $1.30/g.

The national average price of gasoline is unchanged in the last week, averaging $3.12/g today.

The national average is up 7.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 94.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Texas and the national average going back ten years:

July 6, 2020: $1.88/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g)
July 6, 2019: $2.45/g (U.S. Average: $2.75/g)
July 6, 2018: $2.65/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)
July 6, 2017: $2.04/g (U.S. Average: $2.26/g)
July 6, 2016: $2.08/g (U.S. Average: $2.25/g)
July 6, 2015: $2.55/g (U.S. Average: $2.76/g)
July 6, 2014: $3.48/g (U.S. Average: $3.65/g)
July 6, 2013: $3.32/g (U.S. Average: $3.47/g)
July 6, 2012: $3.17/g (U.S. Average: $3.36/g)
July 6, 2011: $3.43/g (U.S. Average: $3.57/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Midland Odessa – $3.03/g, up 1.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.01/g.
San Antonio – $2.75/g, up 2.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.73/g.
Austin – $2.77/g, up 2.0 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.75/g.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Electronic trading reached nearly $77 per barrel for crude oil Monday evening; see how Texas impacted

Suspect, 36, arrested after Fourth of July killing at area car wash

PHOTO GALLERY — Port Arthur celebrates July 4 at Parker Center

PHOTO GALLERY — Nederland fireworks includes fun at Doornbos Park

Local

Electronic trading reached nearly $77 per barrel for crude oil Monday evening; see how Texas impacted

Beaumont

Suspect, 36, arrested after Fourth of July killing at area car wash

Entertainment

PHOTO GALLERY — Port Arthur celebrates July 4 at Parker Center

Entertainment

PHOTO GALLERY — Nederland fireworks includes fun at Doornbos Park

Columns

ASK A COP: How close is ‘too close’ when stopping behind another vehicle?

Local

POLICE: Armed standoff includes gun threat, child on vent & SWAT action

Check this Out

Lamar State vice president overcomes near-death moment; strength guides college’s major expansion

Local

Port Arthur Police link 17-year-old to stole vehicles, store robbery

Entertainment

PAISD trustee Taylor Getwood, former choir director bringing Motown Show to community

Local

Greater Port Arthur happy to learn about the fate of local Luby’s

Local

Nederland man reportedly assaults mentally challenged man, steals bike

Entertainment

Fireworks fun in Port Arthur & Nederland; see how you can win a TV too.

Business

ON THE MENU — Port Arthur-rooted food truck Cracklin Kings leading to greater opportunities

Local

Indictment handed down 6 months after man shot at Port Arthur apartment complex

News Main

Port Arthur’s youngest track stars qualify for Junior Olympics

Local

Stopped on DWI suspicion after multiple wrecks, man tells police he’s “Jose Cuervo”

Local

ON THE MENU — Have you tried this new Port Neches spot?

Local

PHOTO FEATURE — PNGHS field is under construction

Local

RELIGION BRIEFS — Church to highlight firearm safety

Local

National Weather Service: Elsa weakens; SETX weather could get rough on Saturday

Local

Nederland special needs man hospitalized after assault triggered by racial slur

Local

Weather Service updates Hurricane Elsa’s track; talks severe weekend weather for SETX

Beaumont

Sheriff’s Office releases name of sexual assault suspect who deputies said killed himself Thursday night

Local

NFL’s Elandon Roberts details his business return to Port Arthur to open Spindletop Concrete