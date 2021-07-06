expand
July 7, 2021

Emil Deon Nelson Sr.

By PA News

Published 5:37 pm Tuesday, July 6, 2021

Emil Deon Nelson Sr. was born on December 7, 1954 in Port Neches, Texas.

His beginnings were humble, and he experienced hardship.

Armed with an ability to work hard, natural intelligence, and some luck, he made a comfortable life and had a good career in pipelining.

He built the home in which he raised his children, he was an exceptional mechanic and handyman, and he loved to hunt and fish.

Most of all, he provided for his family a world much better than he had known and was a good father to his three children, April, Deon Jr., and Hannah, all of whom admire and love him dearly and wish he was still here.

There will be a memorial service and celebration on July 10.

Please email ednj112233@gmail.com to RSVP and get more details.

