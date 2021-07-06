“God has her in His keeping; we have her in our hearts.”

Mataline Dillard peacefully entered into eternal rest on June 28, 2021.

Celebrating a life well lived on Saturday, July 10, 2021, 11:00 a.m. at The Fountain of Praise, 13950 Hillcroft Ave., 77085.

Visitation will be prior to service beginning at 10:00 a.m. Livestream available starting at 11 a.m.: www.tfop.org

In God’s care and cherishing her memory, she leaves her son, Quinton Dillard; former husband, Kevin Dillard; siblings, Don Jenkins (Mary), Mary W. Jenkins, Francine Babino (Otis), Alvin Jenkins (Bessie); brothers-in-law, Horace Sanders and Kenneth Dillard; many dear relatives loyal friends.