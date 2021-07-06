POLICE: Victim, 78, bullied & injured during Tuesday robbery; 3 arrests made

Beaumont Police responded to CVS, located at 2950 Dowlen Road, Tuesday at 1:43 p.m. in reference to a robbery in-progress.

Officers arrived and quickly obtained suspect and vehicle information from several witnesses.

Investigation revealed that a 78-year-old victim had been strong-arm robbed by a male, who pushed her to the ground and stole her purse, before fleeing on foot and getting into a newer model black Chrysler 200.

Officers on scene broadcast suspect and vehicle description, including a partial license plate. BPD Officers located the vehicle occupied by three suspects on Highway 90 just west of Major Drive and took them into custody without incident.

Evidence linking them to the crime was located and all three suspects were transported to the police station, where they were interviewed by persons detectives, then transported to the Jefferson County Jail, police said.

Each suspect was charged with aggravated robbery. Due to the victim’s age and injuries, the robbery charge is enhanced to aggravated.

“BPD would like to thank the multiple citizens who witnessed this crime and quickly called police with important suspect descriptions,” a police statement read.

The suspects are identified as:



James Collins – 25 year old Houston resident

Jasmine Stevens – 21 year old Houston resident

Lanique Malone – 18 year old Beaumont resident