expand
Ad Spot

July 6, 2021

Team USA U19 team earns the top seed in Group D heading into the round of 16. (Courtesy of USA Basketball)

Team USA U19, Port Arthur’s Lofton Jr. earn top seed

By PA News

Published 4:55 pm Tuesday, July 6, 2021

The USA U19 team secured the top seed in Group D in the knockout phase after beating Australia 87-66 Tuesday in the final game of the preliminary round in Riga, Lativa.

Team USA (3-0) will play South Korea in the round of 16.

Port Arthur’s own Kenneth Lofton Jr. scored 16 points and collected seven rebounds.

In Team USA’s 84-53 win over Turkey, Lofton finished with five points and five boards in 12 minutes. In the 100-52 win over Mali, Lofton finished with 14 points, two rebounds and two steals in 18 minutes. The Memorial grad was one of six USA players in double figures.

The Louisiana Tech sophomore has shot 60 percent from the field through the first three games.

“We want to continue to get better as a team and compete to try to win the gold medal,” said Lofton Jr. after Sunday’s win. “I am just trying to contribute, score some points inside, defend, grab rebounds and do whatever I can to help the team win.”

In Tuesday’s matchup, USA jumped out on an early 9-0 run. Australia was able to fight its way back to bring the score to 44-42 at the half, but the Americans were too much and pulled away.

“I think we just found our groove defensively, we started to get out front, started to get stops and doing what USA teams traditionally do,” said Patrick Baldwin Jr., from Hamilton High School, following USA’s win Sunday. “So, once we started getting stops and getting out and running, it opened up the game for us.”

Reigning FIBA U19 World Cup gold medalist, USA men’s teams have won seven gold medals, three silver medals and one bronze medal while compiling an 100-14 overall record in U19 World Cup play since the event was launched in 1979. Even more impressive, the USA has won four of the past six U19 golds since 2009.

The elimination round of the tournament starts Wednesday, with USA and South Korea to play at 12:30 p.m.

To watch the games, visit the FIBA YouTube page.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Team USA U19, Port Arthur’s Lofton Jr. earn top seed

Betty Carolyn Palermo

CHRIS MOORE — College athletes deserve to profit off their name & some locals are trying

Vote today in the Port Arthur News Best Of contest

College/Pro Sports

Team USA U19, Port Arthur’s Lofton Jr. earn top seed

Columns

CHRIS MOORE — College athletes deserve to profit off their name & some locals are trying

Local

Vote today in the Port Arthur News Best Of contest

Education

BRIGHT FUTURES — Port Arthur student Jazmin Sanchez using full ride to “change the world” at Stanford

Local

Electronic trading reached nearly $77 per barrel for crude oil Monday evening; see how Texas impacted

Beaumont

Suspect, 36, arrested after Fourth of July killing at area car wash

Entertainment

PHOTO GALLERY — Port Arthur celebrates July 4 at Parker Center

Entertainment

PHOTO GALLERY — Nederland fireworks includes fun at Doornbos Park

Columns

ASK A COP: How close is ‘too close’ when stopping behind another vehicle?

Local

POLICE: Armed standoff includes gun threat, child on vent & SWAT action

Check this Out

Lamar State vice president overcomes near-death moment; strength guides college’s major expansion

Local

Port Arthur Police link 17-year-old to stole vehicles, store robbery

Entertainment

PAISD trustee Taylor Getwood, former choir director bringing Motown Show to community

Local

Greater Port Arthur happy to learn about the fate of local Luby’s

Local

Nederland man reportedly assaults mentally challenged man, steals bike

Entertainment

Fireworks fun in Port Arthur & Nederland; see how you can win a TV too.

Business

ON THE MENU — Port Arthur-rooted food truck Cracklin Kings leading to greater opportunities

Local

Indictment handed down 6 months after man shot at Port Arthur apartment complex

News Main

Port Arthur’s youngest track stars qualify for Junior Olympics

Local

Stopped on DWI suspicion after multiple wrecks, man tells police he’s “Jose Cuervo”

Local

ON THE MENU — Have you tried this new Port Neches spot?

Local

PHOTO FEATURE — PNGHS field is under construction

Local

RELIGION BRIEFS — Church to highlight firearm safety

Local

National Weather Service: Elsa weakens; SETX weather could get rough on Saturday