July 6, 2021

Voting for The Port Arthur News Best of 2021 contest runs through July 31.

Vote today in the Port Arthur News Best Of contest

By PA News

Published 10:58 am Tuesday, July 6, 2021

Voting is underway in the Port Arthur News Best Of contest.

Cast your vote today at panews.com/contests.

More than 10,000 votes were cast in the contest’s first six days, and voting continues through July 31.

The votes are cast each year as local residents weigh in on their favorite businesses, restaurants, services and places.

There is not a day you can go in a Port Arthur or Mid County business and not see a Best Of ribbon on a door, wall of a business or website. This year, we expect record turn-out as people again make their voices heard. Plus, we’ve expanded the voting process to make it easier for YOU.

We moved to a state-of-the-art online voting platform that is “best of breed” in online voting systems for Best Of contests. This allows for more secure voting and automatic tabulation of votes. The new-and-improved voting system is mobile-friendly and easier to use.

Choosing between the top three nominated businesses per sub-category will make the voting phase easier and faster. Winners will be contacted after the voting ends.

The winners of Best of 2021 will be announced to the public in September through a special section and will also be online on panews.com/contests.

Also updated this year is a redesigned logo, which reflects the unique character of our fine community. It also has a brighter color scheme that will help businesses that win stand out.

