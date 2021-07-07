Nederland’s do-it-all star Kyndon Fuselier looking to do it all … again

Prior to last season, Nederland Head Coach Monte Barrow said he saw a breakout year on the horizon for, then junior, Kyndon Fuselier.

The Bulldogs star played receiver, defensive back, return man and punter. And Barrow was right.

Fuselier led the district with 1,082 yards on 45 catches with 13 touchdowns in the regular season. He was the only receiver in the district to have more than 1,000 yards receiving and the only receiver with double-digit touchdowns.

Fuselier was named honorable mention for the 5A All-State team as a receiver and defensive back.

He was named District 12-5A Division II MVP in a district that boasted a team (Crosby) in the State Championship game.

“Just like players use their experience to get better, coaches see so many kids come through, you get a feel for it,” Barrow said. “We even see kids from other programs and you know. We have seen some outstanding players and we have had some in our program. Just seeing the things he was able to do in practice on top of how he practiced, you knew there was something different and special about him.”

Barrow said Fuselier did not lean on the notion that he was the best athlete on the field.

“He could go make plays just about whenever he wanted to at practice,” Barrow said. “He knew he wanted to get better so that he could make those plays on Friday night and Saturday afternoon, or whenever. That is how he shows up to practice.”

Fuselier played youth football with Barrow’s son, which gave the coach an advanced look at him.

Barrow said he believes Fuselier will be on the field just as much this year.

“I don’t get a lot of communication with him on the sideline because he is never there,” Barrow said. “If he is, he is going to be mad at me and not talk to me, because he doesn’t want to be there. He is one of those guys that doesn’t want to come off the field. We try to keep an eye on him and see when he needs that rest, but he rarely shows it.”

Fuselier said he likes being on offense more because it allows him to reach the end zone. His favorite play form last season came when the Bulldogs needed it most.

After being sacked for a loss of 12, the Bulldogs faced a fourth and 22 from their own 16. With pressure in his face, quarterback Rene Cunningham found a streaking Fuselier for 84 yards. The score forced the game to overtime, where the Bulldogs won on the first play.

Barrow said he could not say if Fuselier is better as a defensive back or a receiver.

“Sitting in the stands, it is easy to say receiver because of all of the plays and catches he makes,” Barrow said. “I don’t know that they don’t like him more on defense at the next level. The thing is, he can be at a lot of places on defense. He can play free safety, corner. He is gonna be down low a lot more this year.”

Playing in the box more is a challenge the Bulldogs playmaker welcomes.

“I see myself getting more tackles,” he said. “I like making contact. I am excited to get in the box and get more action…I like to fly to the ball.”

Fuselier received an offer from Louisiana College and is closing in on offers from Incarnate Word and the University of Houston.