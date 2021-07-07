expand
July 7, 2021

Darius Stevenson

POLICE: Port Arthur man with “violent tendencies” arrested after PAISD reports illegal gun possession

By PA News

Published 12:01 am Wednesday, July 7, 2021

A man dubbed by authorities as having “violent tendencies” has been arrested and is facing a $500,000 bond, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities announced the arrest Wednesday afternoon of Darius Stevenson, with the Sheriff’s Office saying Stevenson had an outstanding felony warrant for possession of a weapon in a prohibited place filed by the Port Arthur Independent School District Police Department.

The Sheriff’s Office said the joint apprehension effort also included help from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Port Arthur Police Department, Beaumont Police Department and U.S. Marshals.

A release from the Sheriff’s Office said the 36-year-old Stevenson of Port Arthur “is known for his violent tendencies” and was “arrested in the Walmart parking lot” in the 4900 block of Twin City Highway in Port Arthur.

He was booked into the Jefferson County Correctional Facility and his bond was set at $500,000.

