July 8, 2021

Gregory Charles “Chuckie” Pellum

By PA News

Published 5:24 pm Thursday, July 8, 2021

Gregory Charles “Chuckie” Pellum, the eldest son born to the union of John C and Lillie Mae Pellum in Seattle, Washington on April 19, 1951.

Gregory departed this life Friday, July 02, 2021.

Gregory moved to Port Arthur, Texas early in life with maternal grandparents who preceded him in death, Columbus and Luethel Perry.

Gregory was also preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Ronald (Mookie) and Jonathan Craig Pellum, Sr.

Gregory is survived by six sisters, Yarnell Pellum, Gail Pellum, Tracy Hawkins, Rayette Pellum and Nikita Decuir all of Port Arthur, Texas and Karla Robinson (William) of Jacksonville, Fl.; three brothers, Harold (Lisa) Pellum, Byron Decuier (Deanna) and Tarrance Decuir. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Special thanks to Summer Place Nursing Home and Heart to Heart Hospice.

Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 3800 Memorial Blvd, Port Arthur, TX.

Visitation will be from 12 p.m. until service time.

Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park.

