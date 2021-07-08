expand
July 8, 2021

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: June 30-July 6

By PA News

Published 12:24 am Thursday, July 8, 2021

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from June 30 to July 6:

June 30

  • Ivory Pickett, 26, was arrested for Nederland warrants in the 5100 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • Jeremy Scott, 32, was arrested for controlled substance and warrants in the 1900 block of block of Williams.
  • Possession of a controlled substance was reported in the 5900 block of block of 32nd Street.

July 1

  • Weldon Ford, 49, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and warrants in the 5200 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • Logan Eaglin, 32, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, failed to identify fugitive giving false information, and warrants in the 5200 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • Charles Ross, 39, was arrested for warrants in the 6100 block of Dave.
  • Maricruz Chavarria, 32, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and warrants in the 4400 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Duty on striking of unattended vehicle was reported in the 4800 block of Garfield.

July 2

  • Glenn Breda, 46, was arrested for warrants in the 2100 block of Texas 73.
  • An assault was reported in the 5500 block of West Washington.
  • Forgery was reported in the 6200 block of Garner.

July 3

  • Mitchell Werner, 52, was arrested for disorderly conduct by loud and profane language in the 4400 block of Boyd.
  • An injury was reported in the 3700 block of Charles.

July 4

  • An assault was reported in the 6900 block of Terrell.
  • Kurt Jones, 29, was arrested for driving while intoxicated and open alcohol container in the 6000 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • Taylor Davis, 36, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 3200 block of Terrell.

July 5

  • Joel Espinosa, 47, was arrested for warrants in the 6100 block of 25Th Street.
  • Javain Alpough, 23, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 5400 block of West Parkway.
  • Quinshonn Alpough, 21, was arrested for unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 5400 block of West Parkway.
  • Joseph Manisoaloo, 42, was arrested for warrants in the 7100 block of Terrell.
  • Sara Gregory, 45, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 7000 block of Terrell.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 5200 block of East Parkway.
  • Credit or debit card abuse was reported in the 5900 block of Jackson.

July 6

  • Kristopher Manning, 41, was arrested for warrants in the 6100 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • Sandra Jackson, 47, was arrested for warrants in the 5200 block of West Parkway.
  • Melony Horn, 44, was arrested for warrants in the 2200 block of West Parkway.
  • Daylena Whaley, 38, was arrested for warrants in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway.
  • An indecent exposure was reported in the 3600 block of Main.

