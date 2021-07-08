Groves Police Department arrests & responses: June 30-July 6

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from June 30 to July 6:

June 30

Ivory Pickett, 26, was arrested for Nederland warrants in the 5100 block of Gulfway Drive.

Jeremy Scott, 32, was arrested for controlled substance and warrants in the 1900 block of block of Williams.

Possession of a controlled substance was reported in the 5900 block of block of 32nd Street.

July 1

Weldon Ford, 49, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and warrants in the 5200 block of Gulfway Drive.

Logan Eaglin, 32, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, failed to identify fugitive giving false information, and warrants in the 5200 block of Gulfway Drive.

Charles Ross, 39, was arrested for warrants in the 6100 block of Dave.

Maricruz Chavarria, 32, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and warrants in the 4400 block of Twin City Highway.

Duty on striking of unattended vehicle was reported in the 4800 block of Garfield.

July 2

Glenn Breda, 46, was arrested for warrants in the 2100 block of Texas 73.

An assault was reported in the 5500 block of West Washington.

Forgery was reported in the 6200 block of Garner.

July 3

Mitchell Werner, 52, was arrested for disorderly conduct by loud and profane language in the 4400 block of Boyd.

An injury was reported in the 3700 block of Charles.

July 4

An assault was reported in the 6900 block of Terrell.

Kurt Jones, 29, was arrested for driving while intoxicated and open alcohol container in the 6000 block of Gulfway Drive.

Taylor Davis, 36, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 3200 block of Terrell.

July 5

Joel Espinosa, 47, was arrested for warrants in the 6100 block of 25 Th Street.

Street. Javain Alpough, 23, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 5400 block of West Parkway.

Quinshonn Alpough, 21, was arrested for unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 5400 block of West Parkway.

Joseph Manisoaloo, 42, was arrested for warrants in the 7100 block of Terrell.

Sara Gregory, 45, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 7000 block of Terrell.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 5200 block of East Parkway.

Credit or debit card abuse was reported in the 5900 block of Jackson.

July 6