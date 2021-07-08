expand
July 8, 2021

Darius Stevenson

Port Arthur man facing murder charge following killing in Vidor

By PA News

Published 5:44 pm Thursday, July 8, 2021

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division secured a murder warrant Thursday for Darius Rashard Stevenson.

The Port Arthur 36-year-old, authorities said, is linked to the shooting death of Brennon Harlan Lee Flores, which occurred Tuesday in Vidor.

Stevenson is being held at the Jefferson County Jail on an unrelated offense.

Sheriff Jimmy Lane Mooney said he would like to express his gratitude to the men and women of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office “for their dedication and hard work on this homicide.”

Mooney said his office received assistance from the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Port Arthur Police Department, Port Arthur ISD Police Department, Nederland Police Department, Groves City Marshall’s Office, Beaumont Police Department, Vidor Police Department and the United States Marshall’s Office.

Stevenson, who previously served time in prison for murder, was arrested this week in the parking lot of Walmart at 4999 Twin City Highway in Port Arthur.

That arrest for a weapons charge was filed by Port Arthur Independent School District Police Department.

PAISD Superintendent Dr. Mark Porterie declined to comment when reached Wednesday by Port Arthur Newsmedia about the arrest.

Specifics on the warrant were not immediately released by police.

Law enforcement said Stevenson is known for his “violent tendencies” according to a release from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Stevenson was charged with the June 13, 2009, shooting death of Ronald Bridges, 52.

Bridges was shot in the chest during a chance encounter between the two men, police said. Words were exchanged and Stevenson reportedly shot Bridges who was on a bicycle.

Just four days prior to the killing, Stevenson was charged with aggravated assault on an unrelated case.

On Sept. 27, 2010, he pleaded guilty to both charges and was sentenced to seven years in prison.

