Port Neches Police arrests & responses: June 28-July 4

Port Neches Police Department officers arrested the following individuals from June 28 to July 4:

Evan Sanchez, 21, other agency warrant(s)

Donna Arnold, 38, possession of a controlled substance

Ramses Morales Jr., 25, driving while intoxicated and other agency warrant(s)

Daniel Wilder, 28, other agency warrant(s)

Luis Hernandez, Jr., other agency warrant(s)

Lindsey Roberts, 39, other agency warrant(s)

David Miles, 69, driving while intoxicated w/open container and evading arrest/detention

Craig Mingle, 68, public intoxication

Adrian Blanchard, 43, possession of a controlled substance

Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from June 28 to July 4:

June 28

An assault was reported in the 1200 block of Lillie.

An assault was reported and a person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 1400 block of Llano.

A terroristic threat was reported in the 2200 block of First Street.

An information report was completed in the 100 block of Pecan.

June 29

A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 2800 block of Nall.

June 30

A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated and other agency warrant(s) in the 2000 block of Merriman.

A person was arrested in the 2000 block of Merriman for other agency warrant(s).

A person was arrested in the 300 block of Pine Street for other agency warrant(s).

A person was arrested in the 400 block of Avenue G for other agency warrant(s).

July 1

A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated w/ open container and evading arrest/detention in the 700 block of Lee.

A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 800 block of Magnolia.

July 2

A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 3000 block of Nall.

An officer investigated a report of an abandoned vehicle in the 3100 block of Sandalwood.

An officer investigated a report of unlawful restraint in the 1000 block of Grigsby.

Failure to stop and give information was reported in the 2000 block of Eighth Street.

July 3

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 2700 block of Ruth.

July 4