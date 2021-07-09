Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: June 28-July 4
Nederland Police Department officers arrested the following individuals from June 28 to July 4:
- Denzel Bennett, 27, warrant other agency
- Travis Pence, 41, warrant other agency
- Jessica Taylor, 24, warrant other agency
- Eric Ridley, 39, Nederland warrants
- Carlie Gonzales, 29, criminal trespass
- Nicholas Romero, 38, warrant other agency
- Howard Elmore, 48, warrant other agency
- Jolynn Jordan, 46, public intoxication/resist arrest
- Maxwell Rosenberg, 24, warrant other agency
- Steve Tate, 48, public intoxication
Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from June 28 to July 4:
June 28
- A theft was reported in the 1100 block of Luling.
- Theft of a firearm was reported in the 1000 block of North 14th Street.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 800 block of South U.S. 69.
June 29
- A terroristic threat was reported in the 1500 block of South 27th Street.
- A person was found to be in possession of marijuana and a controlled substance in the 1500 block of South 27th Street.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3700 block of Canal.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2600 block of Avenue G.
- A person was arrested on Nederland Warrants in the 100 block of North 17th Street.
June 30
- Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 200 block of South Fourth Street.
- Assault against elderly or disabled individual was reported in the 2300 block of Avenue H.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1200 block of Avenue K.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1500 block of South 15th Street.
- A person was arrested for criminal trespass in the 1500 block of South 15th Street.
July 1
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3500 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Disorderly conduct by loud ad profane language was reported in the 2300 block of Knickerbocker.
July 2
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2600 block of Avenue D.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 2100 block of Avenue A.
- Theft was reported in the 1000 block of South 36th Street.
- Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 100 block of South 4 ½ Street.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrants in the 2900 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 100 block of South 4 ½ Street.
July 3
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 600 block of South 37th Street.
July 4
- Injury to a child was reported in the 700 block of South 13th Street.
- Assault causes bodily injury -family violence was reported in the 700 block of South 27th Street.
- A person was arrested for public intoxication and resisting arrest in the 300 block of North U.S. 69.
- A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 2300 block of Avenue H.