expand
Ad Spot

July 9, 2021

Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: June 28-July 4

By PA News

Published 12:24 am Friday, July 9, 2021

Nederland Police Department officers arrested the following individuals from June 28 to July 4:

  • Denzel Bennett, 27, warrant other agency
  • Travis Pence, 41, warrant other agency
  • Jessica Taylor, 24, warrant other agency
  • Eric Ridley, 39, Nederland warrants
  • Carlie Gonzales, 29, criminal trespass
  • Nicholas Romero, 38, warrant other agency
  • Howard Elmore, 48, warrant other agency
  • Jolynn Jordan, 46, public intoxication/resist arrest
  • Maxwell Rosenberg, 24, warrant other agency
  • Steve Tate, 48, public intoxication

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from June 28 to July 4:

June 28

  • A theft was reported in the 1100 block of Luling.
  • Theft of a firearm was reported in the 1000 block of North 14th Street.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 800 block of South U.S. 69.

June 29

  • A terroristic threat was reported in the 1500 block of South 27th Street.
  • A person was found to be in possession of marijuana and a controlled substance in the 1500 block of South 27th Street.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3700 block of Canal.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2600 block of Avenue G.
  • A person was arrested on Nederland Warrants in the 100 block of North 17th Street.

June 30

  • Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 200 block of South Fourth Street.
  • Assault against elderly or disabled individual was reported in the 2300 block of Avenue H.
  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1200 block of Avenue K.
  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1500 block of South 15th Street.
  • A person was arrested for criminal trespass in the 1500 block of South 15th Street.

July 1

  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3500 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • Disorderly conduct by loud ad profane language was reported in the 2300 block of Knickerbocker.

July 2

  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2600 block of Avenue D.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 2100 block of Avenue A.
  • Theft was reported in the 1000 block of South 36th Street.
  • Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 100 block of South 4 ½ Street.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrants in the 2900 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 100 block of South 4 ½ Street.

July 3

  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 600 block of South 37th Street.

July 4

  • Injury to a child was reported in the 700 block of South 13th Street.
  • Assault causes bodily injury -family violence was reported in the 700 block of South 27th Street.
  • A person was arrested for public intoxication and resisting arrest in the 300 block of North U.S. 69.
  • A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 2300 block of Avenue H.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Port Arthur announces details of return to in-person city council meetings

Punch sends Nederland special needs man to surgery; investigation ongoing

Signatures gathered for firefighters’ ballot issues; See what’s next

PHOTO FEATURE — Developers meet with city about Texas 73 project in Port Acres

Local

Port Arthur announces details of return to in-person city council meetings

Local

Punch sends Nederland special needs man to surgery; investigation ongoing

Check this Out

Signatures gathered for firefighters’ ballot issues; See what’s next

Local

PHOTO FEATURE — Developers meet with city about Texas 73 project in Port Acres

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: June 28-July 4

High School Sports

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football predicts local district champ, plus another missing playoffs

Local

Port Arthur man facing murder charge following killing in Vidor

College/Pro Sports

Near-perfect Kenneth Lofton Jr., USA advance to quarterfinals

Check this Out

Meet Denise Davis, a product of Port Arthur ISD now charged with helping lead as District CFO

High School Sports

“He takes us by awe.” Memorial coaches talk growth of electric MVP Jah’mar Sanders.

Local

Port Neches Police arrests & responses: June 28-July 4

Local

Texas lawmakers are back for a special session. Here’s what you should know.

Beaumont

Check it out. Governor appoints area representatives to Texas State University System Board of Regents.

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: June 30-July 6

Local

UPDATED: Port Arthur man arrested on weapons warrant previously served time for murder

Local

Abbott includes voting restrictions, critical race theory & rules for transgender athletes on special session agenda

Local

Port Neches residents concerned about traffic build-up; want voices heard

Local

Early voting begins today for Nederland City Council special election; see times & location

Local

State legislators coming to speak to YOU. Luncheon planned Aug. 25 in Port Arthur

High School Sports

Nederland’s do-it-all star Kyndon Fuselier looking to do it all … again

Local

POLICE: Port Arthur man with “violent tendencies” arrested after PAISD reports illegal gun possession

Beaumont

POLICE: Victim, 78, bullied & injured during Tuesday robbery; 3 arrests made

College/Pro Sports

Team USA U19, with help Port Arthur’s Kenneth Lofton Jr., earns top seed

Local

Vote today in the Port Arthur News Best Of contest