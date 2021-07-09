expand
July 9, 2021

Crew members prepare dirt work this week along Texas 73 near Jade Avenue in Port Acres. (Mary Meaux/The News)

PHOTO FEATURE — Developers meet with city about Texas 73 project in Port Acres

By Mary Meaux

Published 12:26 am Friday, July 9, 2021

Developers met this week with Port Arthur’s planning and development department about potential construction on Texas 73 near Jade Avenue in Port Acres.

A future truck stop and convenience store is being discussed on the property, which is zoned for commercial use.

Officials said the city provided information on what needs to be done should the developers choose to proceed past a pre-development meeting.

No final decision or timeline has been set.

Developers have shared interest with the City of Port Arthur about building a truck stop and convenience store. (Mary Meaux/The News)

 

