Port Arthur Tax Office closing “for renovations;” alternatives detailed for public

The Port Arthur Tax Office will be closed temporarily beginning Monday.

A press release announcing the closure was sent out at 11:23 a.m. Friday, noting the reason for the closures was “for renovations.”

A projected end to the closing was not provided.

The offices in Beaumont and Mid-County are remaining open, with service times from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Officials said office personnel can serve the public as well as automobile dealers and financial institutions.