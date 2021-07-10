JODY HOLTON — Summer means sun and fun, but safety first!

Whether your summer is filled with frequent trips to the beach, river, lake, hiking, camping, fishing or just hanging loose at the local pools or parks, remember – don’t overdo it.

Overexposure to the sun and heat can be dangerous. Don’t put a dent in your summer fun with an unexpected trip to the ER or the doctor at the very least.

On average, heat waves kill more people each year in the United States than any other natural disaster. And one American dies every hour from skin cancer, the most common type of cancer in the United States, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

Baking is for bread, not humans.

At your home, to help combat the double-whammy of heat waves and the sun, the EPA suggests planting trees, shrubs and vines near buildings to provide cooling shade and protection from ultraviolet rays.

This will help cut that summer cooling bill too.

Sun sickness/poisoning is a very real thing. Within just 15 minutes of being in the sun, you can be sunburned. But you might not know it right away.

The redness and discomfort might not show up for a few hours. You are more likely to sunburn if you have light skin and fair hair.

Severe sunburn or sun poisoning can cause symptoms such as the following: Skin redness and blistering, pain and tingling, swelling, headache, chills and fever, nausea, dizziness and dehydration

The EPA offers the following summer safety tips:

Stay hydrated and wear lightweight, light-colored, and loose-fitting clothing to protect your skin from harmful UV radiation. Also, wear a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses. Sunglasses are especially important for older folks and those with light eyes. When trying on sunglasses, look in the mirror, you should not be able to see your eyes.

Apply sunscreen with an SPF 15 or higher about 30 minutes before you go outside and reapply every two hours. Check the sun’s UV index before you go outside. Remember that sunscreen is not a once and done application.

If you’re outside during the sun’s peak hours between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., try to stay in shade.

Better yet, in the heat of the day, take a break. It’s a great time to relax, refuel for more fun to come.

Remind others, particularly the elderly, to be safe in the sun and heat. Monitor them for signs of heat illness, which can include hot and dry skin, confusion, hallucinations and aggression.

If you have elderly neighbors, you see their home is closed up tight and you don’t see or hear air conditioning running, check on them.

Never, EVER, leave kids, pets, or even adults with limited mobility sitting in the car while you run in to take care of business. Even with windows down, heat can reach dangerous levels in just 2 minutes.

Check the air quality. High ozone levels on hot summer days can make the air unhealthy to breathe. This is especially dangerous for children and adults with asthma and/or COPD.

Check on your medications. Ask your doctor if anything you take might make your skin more sensitive to sunlight. For example, some acne medications, antibiotics, antidepressants, diuretics, heart drugs, and birth control pills make skin more sensitive. So can some antibacterial medications and fragrances that go on your skin.

Have fun in the sun, but remember safety first!

Jody Holton writes about health for Port Arthur Newsmedia. She can be reached at jholton3@gt.rr.com.