KATHIE’S KORNER — Oh, what a friend we have in Jesus

You’ve all heard and hopefully, sang: “Oh, what a friend we have in Jesus, all of our sin and grief to bear Oh, what a privilege to carry, everything to God in prayer…”

Also, my husband, Mike Deasy, wrote a sweet song for a CD that we sang called “Because He Loves Me, He calls Me Friend, He calls me Friend because He Loves Me.”

A friend is truly a gift for us to have companionship, fellowship (girlship) and even intimate conversations, carefully monitored so, as not to violate the trust of others, but mostly having prayer for each other and not putting expectations on one other.

That, also, goes for everyone in our world. It will free you to not judge or criticize everyone in your surroundings. We are all so unique.

I began regular, deep study in the Bible with very anointed pastors through the years, and always the Holy Spirit, Who teaches us ALL things. I loved reading about Jesus calling us His Friends (John 15:15).

We can call on Him day or night, now and forever. It is absolutely, incredibly, comforting.

Remember Job, who,”… the Lord turned his captivity when he prayed for his friends and the Lord gave Job twice as much for family and property as he had before.” Job: 42:10

More Friend Scriptures:

Proverbs 17:17 -“A friend loveth at all times…”

John 15:13 – “Greater love hath no man than to lay down his life for his friends…”

John 15:15 – “I call you not servants for the servants do not know what their Lord is doing, but I have called you friends, for all things that I have heard from my Father, I have made known to you.”

Feel free to share this column, you might even make a new friend or strengthen the ones you have. Remember, Jesus is the very, best, Friend, ever.

Kathie Deasy writes about religion for Port Arthur Newsmedia. She can be reached at kathiedeasy@hotmail.com.