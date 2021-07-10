ON THE MENU — Find your comfort food at Daviss Donuts & Deli

NEDERLAND — At Daviss Donuts and Deli, there are two kinds of customers. There are regulars and those who will soon be regulars.

Throughout the day, customers call or walk in, and the employees already know what to start making.

“We have the same customers every week,” Tara Marsh said. “Every now and then, we will have someone who has never been here before, but most people are the same time every week. We had a lady just call. She comes every week. When we answer the phone and she says her name, we just ask ‘how many sandwiches?’”

The eatery is located at 1706 Highway 365 in Nederland.

Sisters Tracey Beckom and Renee Skinner own the business, and Marsh, their niece, works as a sandwich maker along with Stacy Baker.

Marsh said the routine allows the business to have a unique relationship with the community

“We can have a bit of a line at rush time and I am the primary sandwich maker and (Baker) is the only order taker,” Marsh said. “Nobody complains because they understand and it is really worth the wait.”

Marsh said the Po’ boy sandwiches are her favorite item on the menu.

“The relish is what makes it,” she said. “I don’t like it without the relish. It makes that sandwich. My husband would eat this with chips as a dip.”

Many customers come for breakfast and lunch. Regulars kept the business afloat during the heat of the pandemic, Marsh said.

“One of our regular customers came through and tipped $500,” she said. “She just said she wanted to support a local business. We didn’t really slow down too much. When everyone else started slowing down, we picked up.”

The employees said the deviled eggs and peppers are among the most-ordered items. On Fridays, the shop offers chicken sausage and okra gumbo.

“We have a group of guys that come in here and eat gumbo every week,” Marsh said. “We call them the Gumbo Guys. It can be 114 degrees outside and they are going to come in and eat the gumbo.”

Baker said the eatery also donates unused food to local organizations.

“This is the only place I have worked at that has done that,” Baker said. “I have worked at a lot of big restaurants that don’t do that.”

Marsh said the business has three rotating hospitalities that come by and pick up the uneaten food at the end of the day.

Those looking to order sandwich trays can also place orders for pickup.

“We do so many sandwich trays,” Marsh said. “We do an unusual amount. On Friday, I had nine medium and large trays plus 50 foot-longs. We don’t open (the deli) until 10:30 (a.m.), but we get here at 8 just to make trays. Sometimes, I have to be here at 4 (a.m.).”

The business also brews its own tea.

“We boil it. We sugar it and everything,” Marsh said. “Everything here is made from scratch.”

The closeness of the business to its customers also shows up in the décor. On the right side of the eatery, you can find a miniature replica of Daviss Donuts and Deli.

“One of our customers made it,” Marsh said. “It is so cool. It has a lot detail. It has Coke in the cooler and is a pretty good look inside of here. It even has the coffee maker in the corner.”

The shop also teams up with the library as one of the destinations for the treasure hunt in the summer reading program.

“My aunt loves being a part of that,” Marsh said. “She loves that the kids are reading. The library gives them a voucher for some donut holes. They turn it in to my aunt and she turns around and gives it right back to them. That is just who she is.”

Daviss Donuts and Deli is open from 4 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday – Friday and 4 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday (the deli does not open on Saturdays).