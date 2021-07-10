expand
July 10, 2021

RELIGION BRIEFS: Happy Hour Bible Study set, more events planned

By PA News

Published 12:02 am Saturday, July 10, 2021

Solid Rock Baptist Church, 1337 East Fifth St., will feature Happy Hour Bible Study at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. The teacher and expositor will be Vanilla Marie Chillow. For more information, call 409-983-7654.

Solid Rock Baptist Church, 1337 East Fifth St., will sponsor Vacation Bible School throughout July during the 11 a.m. morning worship service.

The schedule is:

  • July 11 – Study taken from Ezekiel 10:1-221, taught by church superintendent Pamela Anderson
  • July 18 – Study taken from Ezekiel 11:1-25, taught by Vanilla Marie Chillow
  • July 25 – Study taken from Ezekiel 12:1-28, taught by Kerri Anne Nash

For more information, call 409-983-7654.

Solid Rock Baptist Church’s pastor, the Rev. Richard Keaton Nash, hosts I Will Bless them That Bless Three on The Breeze Radio KSAP 96.9 LPFM will feature guest national recording artist Carmen Bruner of Bristow, Oklahoma at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Memorial Baptist Church, 8330 Memorial Blvd., will sponsor Kids Adventure Clubs from 9:30 to 11 a.m. July 19 to 22. The free events include snacks, Bible lesson, music, games and crafts and will be held at various locations. For more information, call the church at 409-983-5654.

Memorial Baptist Church, 8330 Memorial Blvd., will host Family Adventure Night from 6:15 to 8:15 p.m. July 23. The free event will have activities for children and adults including games, hot dogs, bounce houses, sports activities, salad fiesta, entertainment and food.

For more information, call 409-983-5654.

