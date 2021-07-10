Single vehicle crash along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive leaves 1 dead
The Port Arthur Police Department is investigating a fatal mid-day crash Saturday in the city.
Police Chief Tim Duriso said a vehicle left the roadway along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive at approximately 11:26 a.m. Saturday, resulting in the death of a single motorist.
The crash took place in the 2800 block of Highway 82.
Duriso said an autopsy has been ordered.
Additional details about the victim’s identity were not immediately available.